EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies inch higher as dollar falls from peaks

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America were buoyed by a softer dollar on Wednesday after U.S. producer price data soothed some nerves around inflation, though worries over the outlook for growth and risk assets amid signs of a slowdown kept gains in check.

The dollar fell 1.4% to a session low of 142.63 against the yen after data showed U.S. producer prices fell for second straight month in August, allaying some concerns of inflation becoming entrenched.

The numbers followed a report on Tuesday that showed a surprise increase in monthly consumer prices in August, which boosted the dollar index =USD to a one-week high of 109.85 and cemented expectations for a third 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next Wednesday.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS steadied on Wednesday after slipping 2.8% to log their worst day in two months in the previous session.

Assets in the region have been volatile in recent weeks amid signs of domestic central bank tightening cycles drawing to a close, while angst around geopolitical risks, aggressive Fed policy tightening and acute price pressures have fueled a flight to safety.

"This period is very challenging for developing countries - equity participants are trying to determine when and if the Fed will pivot, which is a great unknown," said Greg Jones, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Alger.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, the biggest beneficiary among regional currencies so far this year, inched 0.1% higher as data showed retail sales fell in July from June, marking the third consecutive monthly slump.

"You've seen very aggressive rate increases across Latam, specifically Brazil. The last inflation data point shows that inflation may be peaking - there may be one more of 25 to 50 bps, but we could be close to the end of hiking in Brazil," added Jones.

The real has also seen sharp fluctuations on the back of uncertainty ahead of presidential elections in October. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to 8 percentage points from 10, a new poll showed.

Mexico's peso MXN=, Colombia's peso COP= and Chile's peso CLP= firmed between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Elsewhere in the region, Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released by the central bank on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= underperformed regional peers to plunge 1.4%, eyeing its worst day in a month.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.58

-1.87

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2174.43

-0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110825.81

0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

47037.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5600.96

0.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

144177.75

0.865

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1232.16

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1780

0.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0144

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

911.3

0.74

Colombia peso COP=

4385.95

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.87

-0.77

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

142.8700

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

272

0.37

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

