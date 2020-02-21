EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as U.S. data hits dollar, virus fears hurt stocks

By Susan Mathew

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Friday, reversing course from earlier in the session as the dollar took a hit from data that showed business activity in the United States stalled in February.

Brazil's real BRL= came off all-time lows to rise for the first time in five sessions, up 0.2%. Over the week, the currency lost around 2% in its seventh weekly loss in eight.

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= rallied 0.7%, despite falling oil prices, while higher copper prices helped the Chilean peso CLP= recover from a 1.4% slide in the previous session. O/RMET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= traded 0.1% lower but was well off the day's lows, when it hit a two-month trough against the greenback.

The dollar .DXY slumped after a survey of purchasing managers showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies have grown increasingly concerned about the coronavirus. FRX/

"The PMIs tentatively suggest that our first-quarter growth forecasts will prove too optimistic," said Simon Macadam, global economist at Capital Economics, suggesting more pain may in store for risk assets as investors reassess global growth expectations.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell, in line with a downturn in global stocks, as investors worried about a prolonged impact from the virus as China reported an uptick in cases and the number doubled in South Korea, while more than 80 people tested positive for the virus in Japan. MKTS/GLOB

"The concern is that up till now this has been a China problem, but now there is increasing concern that it is moving to South Korea and Japan," said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP lost more than 1% as iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA slipped almost 4% after reporting an unexpected quarterly loss.

Vale severely missed quarterly profit and margin estimates, largely due to impairments related to its base metal and coal operations and the lingering effects of a deadly dam burst in January 2019.

Colombia's benchmark COLCAP index .COLCAP slid 2.7% in its worst day in two years. Oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN fell 0.4%, tracking oil prices lower.

Brazil and Argentina geared up for an extended weekend on account of the carnival festival, with markets set to reopen on Wednesday.

