EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain after US CPI, oil prices support Colombia's peso

By Johann M Cherian

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against the dollar on Wednesday, led by gains in Colombia's peso, as investors assessed U.S. data reflecting sticky inflation in the world's largest economy.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8% against the greenback =USD, which was up 0.2% against a basket of major global currencies in choppy trading at 1428 GMT.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August amid a surge in the cost of gasoline, while core inflation rose more than expected at 0.3% on a monthly basis in the same period.

Traders now see a 95% chance of the Fed holding rates in September and a 55% likelihood of a pause in November and December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"With U.S. inflation in line with our economists' forecasts, but higher than the market consensus, U.S. treasury yields may be making new highs," said Marek Drimal, lead CEEMEA strategist at Societe Generale.

"This is an adverse environment for emerging market currencies with the dollar likely to see further gains today."

After sharp gains since the beginning of the year, Latin American currencies fell in August as central banks in Chile and Brazil cut interest rates, the dollar strengthened and economic growth worries in top commodities consumer China weighed on sentiment.

Investors await Peru's interest rate decision on Thursday, when analysts expect the central bank to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

The currency of oil exporter Colombia COP= gained 1.1%, tracking higher crude prices on supply concerns, while peer Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.6%.

Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, said it had turned neutral on Chinese equities in the latest sign of a shift in investor sentiment towards the world's second biggest economy.

In addition, it had turned marginally more positive on Brazil.

Brazil's real BRL= added 0.7% against the dollar.

China and Venezuela signed several bilateral cooperation documents focused on areas including economy, trade and tourism, according to China's state media.

A landmark eco-focused bond issued by Gabon just weeks before its military coup is likely to be unaffected by the upheaval, rating agency Moody's has said, unless the new regime breaks the terms of the debt or is hit with severe sanctions.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Poland's zloty EURPLN= advanced 1.2% against the euro, its best day in nearly a year and half after a government adviser said Poland had the tools to prop up the currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.03

-0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2372.92

1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118559.35

0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

51493.04

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5906.94

0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

538310.33

0.042

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1078.25

-0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9041

1.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1451

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

886.7

0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3941.4

1.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7035

-0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

733

-0.41

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.