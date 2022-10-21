EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, FX outperform emerging market peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on Friday, reversing their steep early losses as the dollar weakened, while stocks headed for sharp weekly gains outperforming their emerging market peers supported by Brazilian shares.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS advanced 0.2%, after falling nearly 1.1%.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.1% in early trading and were on track to end the week 6.2% higher, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP leading weekly gains.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.2% against the dollar.

Peru's finance ministry on Thursday called for "urgent measures" after Fitch Ratings revised Peru's credit rating outlook to negative on its recurrent political turmoil, adding it had put the country's investment grade at risk.

Fitch affirmed Peru's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at "BBB," just one notch above junk.

The Chilean peso advanced 0.9%, leading gains among regional peers on Friday.

The Colombian peso COP= ticked down in early trading against the greenback. The peso has dropped 4.3% this week and was on track to post its worst weekly performance in nearly two months.

Foreign investors have sold an estimated $1 billion in Colombian public debt so far in October, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Thursday, as investors spooked by the ongoing debate over an ambitious tax reform and a cratering peso currency take their funds elsewhere.

The situation is a "market over-reaction" Ocampo added.

The Brazilian real BRL= added 0.4% against the greenback.

Brazil's benchmark interest rates will remain unchanged at 13.75% again next week as central bank officials keep up their guard after some progress in the battle against inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The real and Mexico's peso MXN= are among the best performing currencies globally against the dollar this year, but their performance could diverge as political and economic risks cloud their outlook, analysts said.

Oil producer Mexico's currency gained 0.3%, bolstered by a jump in crude prices on hopes of stronger Chinese demand and output cuts by OPEC and its allies. O/R

Mexican shares .MXX advanced 0.5%, with Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX rising 3.6% after saying on Thursday it raised its forecast for its 2022 full-year net profit by around 8% after a surge in third-quarter earnings.

Argentina's central bank board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, following better-than-expected September core inflation data, the bank said in a statement, pausing one of the world's most aggressive tightening cycles.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0255 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

864.03

-0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2254.21

1.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118097.83

0.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

46534.85

0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5113.42

-0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

136712.53

0.421

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1227.58

0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1915

0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9624

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

968.7

0.85

Colombia peso COP=

4893.25

-0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9777

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

153.8100

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

1.75

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

