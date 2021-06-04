EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm after U.S. jobs data; weekend elections eyed

By Susan Mathew

June 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Friday as the dollar weakened after U.S. payrolls data disappointed, with Mexico's peso set for its biggest one-day gain in three weeks and Brazil's real near six-month highs.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data came in below expectations, easing worries that the pace of economic rebound could fan inflation and prompt a change in the stance of U.S. monetary policy.

"The data has helped calm fears that... the Fed could start to taper support sooner," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

This hit the dollar, while U.S. stocks rallied, providing cues for stocks in Latam. FRX/.NMKTS/GLOB

The weekend will be eventful and keenly watched in Peru and Mexico, with the former choosing its president, while mid-term elections in the latter have the capacity to determine the course of economic reforms in the country.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 1%. Fluctuations in oil prices and the worries around the election pushed it around 0.4% lower for the week.

Peru's sol PEN= stayed in record low territory. Recent polls suggest that the presidential race will be tightly fought between right-wing conservative Kieko Fujimori and socialist rival Pedro Castillo, whose visions for the country stand in stark contract to each other.

"We would not be surprised if results take longer to be declared final by the electoral authority," strategists at Credit Suisse said, which could mean a prolonged period of market uncertainty.

Whoever wins, the Andean country is set for a volatile and uncertain road ahead, analysts say.

Colombia's peso COP= tracked rising oil prices almost 1.4% higher. On the week, the currency is up about 2.3% - its best week since the beginning of the year. O/R

Colombia's government is struggling to push a watered-down tax reform through a reticent congress. Uncertainty over the proposal has already led S&P Global Ratings to lower its rating for the country, sparking fears Fitch and Moody's will follow suit.

Brazil's real BRBY gained half a percent as it returned from a day's holiday, rising for a seventh straight session BRL=. The currency is up more than 3% this week, thanks to upbeat economic growth numbers.

Iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA fell 0.5% as prices for steel making ingredients fell. Vale on Friday said it interrupted production at its Timbopeba mine and part of its Alegria mine after prosecutors ordered the evacuation of an area around the nearby Xingu dam. IRONORE/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1382.71

-0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2660.46

0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129433.57

-0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

50545.31

-0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4199.33

-0.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1254.65

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0565

0.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9602

0.97

Chile peso CLP=CL

715.1

0.53

Colombia peso COP=

3608.21

1.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8547

0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.8500

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.