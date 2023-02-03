EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall sharply as U.S. jobs report boosts dollar

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell sharply on Friday as the dollar strengthened after data showed U.S. employers added significantly more jobs than expected last month, while emerging market stocks were set for their first weekly fall in 2023.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 2% at 1500 GMT after having touched multi-year highs in the previous session, compared to a 0.9% decline in broader emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS.

The U.S. Labor Department's highly-anticipated monthly employment report showed by 517,000 jobs in January. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 185,000.

The data, which came on the heels of largely dovish messages from the Federal Reserve and some other central banks earlier this week, spurred concerns about interest rates staying elevated for longer than expected, boosting the dollar =USD.

"It's definitely questioned the need for the Fed to ease policy later in the year, so that understandably has weighed on emerging market currencies," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

"I think a modest correction in emerging market currencies is understandable. I don't think we need to see a really sharp sell-off (going forward), not unless U.S. price pressures pick up."

Most Latin American currencies were at session lows. The Brazilian real was down 1.9% against the dollar.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued his latest threat to the autonomy of the country's central bank on Thursday, a day after it floated the possibility of keeping interest rates at a six-year high for longer than expected.

Industrial production in Brazilfell 0.7% in 2022, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The currencies of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, both oil exporters, dropped 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively, despite an uptick in crude prices. O/R.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 1.4% as data showed total copper production in the country, the world's largest producer of the metal, slumped 0.5% to 495,800 tonnes in December. In Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, the sol currency PEN= was down 0.8%.

Meanwhile, EM stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.8% and were on track for a weekly loss of 1.4%, bogged down by declines in Chinese equities amid concerns about the country's economic recovery. Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.9%.

In India, both houses of the country's parliament were adjourned on Friday amid chaotic scenes as some lawmakers demanded an inquiry following the meltdown of shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies.

S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS and Adani Electricity to negative from stable, saying there was a risk investor concerns about the companies' governance and disclosures were larger than currently thought.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1036.98

-0.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2272.30

-1.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110294.57

0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

54087.30

0.39

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5303.31

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

248394.41

-0.185

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1259.55

-0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1157

-1.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9149

-1.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

789.1

-1.36

Colombia peso COP=

4673.8

-1.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8496

-0.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

187.9400

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

374

1.07

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

