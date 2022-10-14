EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall as dollar surges amid UK turmoil, recession worries

By Susan Mathew

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday as safe-haven demand drove the dollar back towards two-decade highs amid political turmoil in the United Kingdom and global recession worries.

The broader index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS was flat after having gained up to 0.3% during the day.

Hungary's forintEURHUF= was a notable outperformer, up 2.4% after the central bank stepped in to lift the currency from record lows, ramping up interest rates and promising foreign currency from its reserves to pay for the country's surging energy imports.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.3%, while Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.4%. As crude prices fell, oil exporter Colombia's peso COp= slid 1.2% to lead declines among regional peers.

The pound GBP= slumped after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of the government's economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

The euro EUR= fell 0.3% while the dollar =USD climbed. FRX/

"The big story is still the dollar," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist for Latam FX at Rabobank.

"The key is what is happening with the Fed and interest rate differentials," he said, adding that in the EM space he expects to see continued outperformance in Latin American markets.

Meanwhile, bets for another super-sized interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank rose after hotter-than-expected inflation data on Thursday. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, should raise interest rates by 75 basis points at both of its upcoming meetings this year, a policymaker said.

Aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb stubbornly high inflation has sapped risk appetite as investors fret about the likely prospect of a recession.

The EM currencies index, which is on course for its worst yearly performance on record, was seen closing down around 0.9% on the week - its ninth weekly decline in 10 weeks.

The stocks counterpart is down about 30%, on track for its worst year since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new military strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country.

Latin American stocks eked out small gains, although they looked tentative as U.S. stocks slipped in a choppy session. Wall Street gained earlier in the day after big U.S. banks reported earnings, with JPMorgan JPM.N beating estimates. Morgan Stanley MS.N however, skid after an earnings miss. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

864.30

1.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2153.25

0.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114171.96

-0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

45905.21

0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4969.71

0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

140107.13

-0.466

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1181.92

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2849

-0.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0602

-0.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

947.5

-1.12

Colombia peso COP=

4629.13

-1.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.98

-0.84

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

151.6000

-0.20

