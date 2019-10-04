EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies eye weekly gains but stocks set to fall

By Agamoni Ghosh

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Friday, on track to record their biggest weekly gains in almost a month as doubts over the health of the U.S. economy kept the dollar on the back foot, while Brazil stocks eyed their worst weekly performance since August.

Recent sets of disappointing data from major economies through the week indicated that the manufacturing sector globally is in a synchronized slowdown, partly caused by the U.S.-China trade war, making investors weary of riskier bets.

That worsened after dire readings of both the manufacturing and services sector in the world's largest economy raised red flags about the United States being a silver lining amid a global downturn, even though labour market numbers were stable.

Money markets still expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further, although expectations for two rate cuts by the end of the year somewhat waned after the modest jobs data. MMT/

"The odds of a cut may have gone down but they are still quite high," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"We have some more data points to look at next week including inflation numbers which should give a much clearer picture on what the Fed is likely to do."

Most currencies in the region eyed weekly gains led by Brazil's real BRL=, on course to gain over 2% for the week, with additional impetus coming from optimism regarding the final stages of approval for a landmark pension reform bill.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose marginally on those rate cut bets but was set to record a weekly loss of over 1% with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP on track to shed over 3% for the week.

Mexican stocks .MXX rose marginally but were set to end lower for a second straight-week, while Chile's SPIPSA index .SPIPSA was set to snap a five-week gaining streak.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:14 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.94

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2655.27

0.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101471.94

-0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

42541.83

0.23

Chile IPSA .SPISA

5029.90

0.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12891.52

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0666

0.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5403

0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

715.7

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3428.78

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3708

0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.7000

0.12

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491716))

