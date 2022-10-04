EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies extend rally as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar fall

By Susan Mathew

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rallied on Tuesday, joining a global risk rally amid weakness in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, with Brazilian assets extending gains after a stellar session driven by election cheer.

After surging around 5% each on Monday, Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.4% to 5.15 per dollar, stocks .BVSP added 0.6%, while government bonds continued their upward march with 10-year bond prices BR10YT=RR up more than 2% since Friday.

The moves come after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro lagged leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in first round presidential elections over the weekend by a much smaller margin than polls had shown, easing policy worries.

"The two extreme candidates have been forced to become more moderate if they want to win the race," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

"If there is no increased demand for the USD once again, USD-BRL is likely to be in its comfort zone at current levels around 5.20."

Broader emerging markets also rallied as weak U.S. manufacturing data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve could be coerced into toning down its aggressive tightening policy, sending Treasury yields and the dollar lower from recent highs. US/FRX/

But keeping investors cautious, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Tuesday said more interest rate hikes are need and that restrictive policies should be held in place until inflation can come down to the Fed's 2% target. The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points so far this year.

As copper prices rose, top producer Chile's peso CLP= jumped to two-week highs, while higher oil prices saw crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= rally 1%. MET/LO/R

Mexico's peso MXN= extended gains to a third straight session. As inflation hovers at a 22-year high, Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector.

The deal allows for foodmakers and retailer to waive certain regulatory requirements, the government said.

But strategists at Citi Research are skeptical of a significant effect on inflation.

In Argentina, the government announced measures aimed at boosting technology exports to $10 billion in 2023. The measures come as the government is trying to help its central bank shore up its embattled foreign reserves.

Among Latam stocks, a 2.3% jump in Chile stocks .SPIPSA led the rally, lifting it to two-week highs. Mexican shares extended gains to a second straight session.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

