EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies edge lower as traders pare Fed rate cut bets, Argentina in focus

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stock indexesslipped on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields leapt, weighing on risk appetite as investors scaled back bets on early interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dipped 0.1% as the dollar =USDjumped to an 11-week high.

Traders trimmed expectations of the Fed cutting rates in March, after chair Jerome Powell said he wanted to be prudent and more certain that inflation was sustainably falling before cutting borrowing costs.

Assets in resource-rich Latin America have weakened in 2024 as hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers and resilience in the U.S. economy combine to dampen hopes of early rate cuts. At the same time, many regional central banks have started lowering rates, reducing the appeal of returns on local currency assets.

"In those EM (emerging market) economies for which interest rate differentials vs the U.S. are a crucial consideration ... the prospect of a delay to Fed easing is a material risk to local debt and equity markets," Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging market macro strategy at TS Lombard, said in a note.

Meanwhile, Argentina's U.S. dollar-denominated bond prices rose after the lower chamber of deputies gave overall approval to libertarian President Javier Milei's sweeping "omnibus" reform bill last Friday.

The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M gained 1.38 cents to trade at 41.98 cents on the dollar. The country's MerVal stock index .MERV dropped 4%, with operators citing profit taking.

More broadly, the strength in the dollar - compounded by continued worries about demand in top commodities consumer China - knocked copper prices, pulling the Chilean peso CLP= down 0.7% to a more than one-year low.

"In China, slow growth and equity market volatility will weigh on overall EM sentiment," Harrison said.

Broader Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were flat, boosted by a nearly 1% rise in Petrobras shares PETR4.SA. Mexican stock markets were closed for a public holiday.

The Brazilian real BRL= edged down 0.2% versus the dollar, while the Bovespa .BVSP stock index gained 0.4% on a boost from financial stocks.

Brazil estimates its economy will grow over 2% this year, while inflation will converge to the mid-point of the central bank's targeted range of 3%, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a letter to Congress.

The Mexican peso MXN=was flat and the Colombian peso COP= slid 0.7%. [O/R]

Shares of Brazilian fashion companies Arezzo&Co ARZZ3.SA and Grupo Soma SOMA3.SA fell 3.7% and 4.7%, respectively, after announcing they had agreed to a merger.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

983.42

-0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2536.70

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127735.57

0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

58226.77

0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6005.28

0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1263607.23

-3.996

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1275.44

-0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9817

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1005

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

953.4

-0.65

Colombia peso COP=

3963.72

-0.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8508

-0.78

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

829.0000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1140

3.07

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal; editing by Philippa Fletcher and David Ljunggren)

