EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies edge higher against dollar; South African rand surges

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies inched higher on Monday, with the Peruvian sol leading gains against a weaker dollar, while South Africa's rand rallied on President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The sol PEN= rose 0.4% after Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who is leading a transitional government following the ouster of her predecessor, said she will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet.

"The move is Boluarte's attempt to seek support in order to approve early elections amid ongoing protests," Citi strategists wrote in a client note.

"She declared the reshuffling aims to build a 'political team' to facilitate dialogue in the country, and said the new elections cannot be held without new political reforms."

Both the Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= added 0.1% each, while Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= struggled for direction.

The dollar =USD retreated from a rally supported by hawkish tones from major central banks last week. FRX/

In Brazil, investors are still awaiting a decision by the country's lower house to increase the spending cap by 145 billion reais ($27.8 billion) for each year to cover payments of 600 reais a month under the Bolsa Familia welfare program. It was approved by the Senate in early December.

Still, gains in most Latin American currencies were limited after China officially reported its first coronavirus-related deaths since unwinding some of its strictest pandemic control measures earlier this month.

Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.3% as concerns about China's efforts to exit from its zero-COVID strategies outweighed a rise in prices of copper, the South American country's main export. MET/L

Latin American economies, which rely heavily on China as a trading partner, have been bogged down by worries that Beijing's rapid easing of COVID-19 control measures could lead to more infections and further disruptions to demand.

The MSCI's index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS has still fared better for the year, falling about 4% compared to a much steeper 22.3% slide in the broader emerging markets equities index .MSCIEF.

Among other emerging market currencies, South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 2.2% as investors cheered Ramaphosa's re-election, as he beat out Zweli Mkhize, a former health minister, in the race.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX slumped past 68 per dollar to more than a seven-month low, hurt by low oil prices and fears that sanctions on Russian oil could crimp the country's export revenue.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.30

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2051.79

0.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103308.26

0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5167.86

0.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

166378.27

0.768

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1214.93

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3240

-0.61

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8252

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.1

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

4780.24

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8247

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

173.6200

-0.53

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

319

0.63

