EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies ease as underwhelming China data knocks commodities lower

By Sruthi Shankar

July 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as a "risk-off" mood hit global markets after data showed a rebound in China's economic growth faltered in the second quarter, raising risks of a global recession.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY fell 1% to 4.84 per dollar after touching a two-week low in the previous session. The Chilean peso CLP= slid 0.9% to touch a three-month low.

The Mexican peso MXN=D3 eased 0.6% from a near eight-year peak, while the Colombian peso COP= fell 0.9% from over one-year highs touched earlier.

Weighing on markets in resource-rich Latin America, prices of oil, copper and iron ore fell after data showed China's gross domestic product grew just 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

That compares with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5% increase and a 2.2% expansion in the first quarter.

China is a major destination for Chile's top produce copper and Brazil's main export commodity iron ore, among others.

"The economy is clearly slowing and so there will be pressure on policymakers to add more stimulus in H2. For now, however, their approach is cautious," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS marked their strongest weekly performance since late March on Friday, as the dollar slid on expectations the U.S. monetary tightening cycle would end earlier than previously expected.

Though talks of rate cuts in Latam economies have intensified recently, bets on the U.S. rates peaking will likely lead to a favorable interest rates differential.

Stock markets in the region were mixed on Monday, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 0.4% and Mexico's IPC .MXX flat.

Economic activity in Brazil declined in May, a central bank index showed, signaling a non-linear trajectory for the country's growth, even as analysts have been consistently revising their forecasts upward for the year.

Argentina's interbank peso ARS=RASL dropped 0.7% to 266.79 per dollar but the Merval stock index .MERV jumped 4% as opposition parties took a lead in primary elections in the province of Santa Fe.

Argentina is likely to strike an agreement with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the month, Morgan Stanley's analysts said, adding that any move to dollarize the long-troubled economy would need substantial preparation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1027.10

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2446.54

-0.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117244.82

-0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

53769.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6133.65

0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

461127.59

4.021

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1164.36

0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8400

-0.95

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8368

-0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

821.5

-0.93

Colombia peso COP=

4092.09

-0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5676

-0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

266.7900

-0.65

