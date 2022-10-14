EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop as UK turmoil, recession fears bolster dollar

By Susan Mathew

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday as safe-haven demand bolstered the dollar amid jitters around the political turmoil in the United Kingdom and prospects of a recession.

The broader index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS reversed early session gains and was last down 0.1%.

Hungary's forintEURHUF= was a notable outperformer, up 2.6% after the central bank stepped in to lift the currency from record lows, ramping up interest rates and promising foreign currency from its reserves to pay for the country's surging energy imports.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 1.1% to a session low while Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.6%. As crude prices fell, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= slid 2.6% to an all time low against the dollar.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= was down 2.4%.

The pound GBP= slumped after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of the government's economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

The euro EUR= fell 0.6% while the dollar =USD climbed. FRX/

"The big story is still the dollar," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist for Latam FX at Rabobank.

"The key is what is happening with the Fed and interest rate differentials," he said, adding that in the EM space he expects to see continued outperformance in Latin American markets.

Meanwhile, bets for another super-sized interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank rose after hotter-than-expected inflation data on Thursday. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, should raise interest rates by 75 basis points at both of its upcoming meetings this year, a policymaker said.

Aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb stubbornly high inflation has sapped risk appetite as investors fret about

The EM currencies index, which is on course for its worst yearly performance on record, is down about 1% so far this week after having posted gains last week.

The stocks counterpart is down about 30%, on track for its worst year since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new military strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were down 1.3% with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP and Mexico's shares .MXX down 0.6% and 0.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, Argentina's central bank is set to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 75% after months of consecutive hikes, two sources told Reuters.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 862.23 0.9 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2125.91 -1.26 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 113606.61 -0.61 Mexico IPC .MXX 45661.72 -0.23 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4971.62 0.21 Argentina MerVal .MERV 137297.24 -2.463 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1174.46 -0.27 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3272 -1.05 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.0798 -0.56 Chile peso CLP=CL 959.9 -2.40 Colombia peso COP= 4692.13 -2.61 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9873 -1.02 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 151.6700 -0.24 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 286 1.75 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

