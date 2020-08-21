EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop against strong dollar

By Susan Mathew

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, as the dollar surged on indications of stalling global economic recovery from a pandemic induced slump.

Brazil's real BRBY fell more than 1%, staying near three-month lows, while sliding oil prices weighed on crude exporter Colombia's peso COP=. MET/LO/R

Mexico's peso MXN= swung either side of flat as the dollar surged after disappointing business activity data from Europe sank the euro. The data comes on the heels of a U.S. report showing that jobless claims rose last week, signaling a nascent rebound in global growth may be stalling. FRX/

In Brazil, the lower house of Congress on Thursday voted to uphold a presidential veto blocking pay increases for civil servants, a victory for President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in their drive to maintain fiscal discipline.

The real had dived earlier on Thursday after the Senate overturned the veto. The currency is on course to end the week about 3% lower.

The move "shows that the resistance to implement an austere fiscal (policy) is bigger than previously expected," said FX strategists at Citigroup, adding they expect fiscal discussions to remain in the spotlight as the government is to deliver the 2021 budget law by the end of August.

"We anticipate (Brazil's) central bank will continue softening moves with interventions in swaps and spot if the currency bleeds heavily."

An unabated rise in COVID-19 cases also weighed. The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region, which has become the worst hit in the world.

Stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP fell on a financials and material drag. Education firm Cogna COGN3.SA slid to the bottom on the Bovespa after it reported a loss for the second quarter.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1347 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1087.45

0.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1946.76

-0.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100962.68

-0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3975.79

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.77

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6163

-1.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.0850

-0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.6

-0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3809.66

-0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5808

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.5700

-0.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

