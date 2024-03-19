EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies dip to two-week lows ahead of Fed decision

By Sruthi Shankar

March 19 (Reuters) - A gauge of Latin American currencies touched two-week lows on Tuesday, with the Brazilian real weakening past 5 per dollar for a second day as investors awaited monetary policy news in Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but more hawkish signals about the timing and extent of policy easing this year could make investors nervous.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. growth and inflation data this year have led investors to reduce bets on how many rate cuts are likely this year, boosting the dollar.

The MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3% to its lowest since March 1.

"The U.S. data continue to come in mostly firmer and despite (Fed Chair) Powell's recent dovish testimony before Congress, most Fed officials remain very cautious about easing too soon," currency strategists at Brown Brother Harriman said.

"We believe that the current market easing expectations for the Fed still need to adjust. When they do, the dollar should gain further."

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY slipped ahead of a local rate decision on Wednesday that is widely seen resulting in another 50 basis points rate cut, as a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The Mexican peso MXN=D3 also slipped, after touching its strongest level in seven months last week. The currency has been supported by a domestic interest rate well above that in the United States.

The Bank of Mexico's interest rate stands at a historic high of 11.25%, and the monetary authority is expected to ease interest rates when it meets on Thursday.

"The peso remains extremely overvalued ... versus other EM currencies and is vulnerable to a correction as interest rates decline," Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard said.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rising 0.5% and Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropping 0.8%.

Magazine LuizaMGLU3.SA fell 5.7% after the Brazilian retailer reported a 5.5% drop in quarterly net revenue, which also missed analyst estimates due to a drop in online sales.

BraskemBRKM5.SA climbed 5.5% after the petrochemical producer reported a quarterly net loss of 1.58 billion reais ($317 million), narrowing from the 1.71 billion reais loss a year earlier.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1027.97

-0.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2492.87

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127625.69

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

55792.32

-0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6435.69

-0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1137801.41

1.216

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1312.57

0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0213

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8561

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

965.8

-1.89

Colombia peso COP=

3898.18

-0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7008

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

852.5000

0.00

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

