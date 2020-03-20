EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies come off record lows, stocks rally

By Susan Mathew

March 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies lifted off record lows on Friday tracking an uptick in sentiment as central banks flooded world markets with liquidity and governments ramped up support efforts.

Brazil's real BRL= and Chile's peso CLP= rose more than 1%, with the latter on track for its best one-day gain in seven weeks. Mexico's peso MXN= looked to break a seven session losing streak, up 0.2%.

"Risk appetite has taken a very welcome turn for the better overnight, but sentiment remains very fragile," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

"Today will be an important test to see if the 'Just sell the rally dynamic' is still in play."

Developing world stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS found some relief after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday opened currency swap lines with nine central banks, including some in emerging markets.

The facility would allow them to tap up to $450 billion, aimed at providing easy access to dollars as the coronavirus pandemic significantly disrupts economic activity. But it may not be enough to alleviate the credit strains at the heart of the problem, some analysts said.

A Reuters poll showed the global economy is already in recession.

The dollar paused its march higher as the various liquidity measures stalled a rush to the greenback, but may only be temporary as funding needs still remain. Analysts at S&P Global noted that volatility in financial markets across geographies and asset classes is at record highs. FRX/

Chile's government on Thursday announced an $11.7 billion package of emergency measures aimed at saving jobs and protecting small businesses. The move came just hours after the International Monetary Fund said Latam government should take decisive action to limit the impact from the pandemic.

Santiago's IPSA stock index .SPIPSA surged after the stimulus announcement and continued on Friday, jumping 5.7%.

Brazil stocks .BVSP built on Thursday's gains, up 3.5%.

But tensions remained as confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil more than doubled in two days, while a diplomatic spat over the disease's origins between President Jair Bolsonaro's son and the Chinese ambassador threatened relations with Brazil's top trading partner.

Argentina's peso ARS=, meanwhile, has remained somewhat insulated to the market rout thanks to capital controls that have been in place since a bailout by the IMF in 2018.

But the seeming out-performance masks rising tension in the currency stemming from a divergence in the black market and official spots rates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1342 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

808.22

5.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1557.50

4.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

70748.63

3.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3258.30

5.74

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

909.42

1.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0301

1.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.9870

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

848.9

1.68

Colombia peso COP=

4057.1

0.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5528

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

63.5400

-0.33

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

