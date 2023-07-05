EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies cling to modest gains after Fed minutes

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies held onto small gains on Wednesday even as the dollar gained following minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, with the Mexican and Colombian pesos leading the advance on higher oil prices.

Top crude oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= maintained a 0.3% rise, hitting a two-week high, while the Mexican peso MXN= defended its highest level since December 2015, tracking higher prices of the commodity.

Both the currencies are the best performers among their Latam peers so far this year, with the Mexican peso breaking below the 17-per-dollar barrier on Wednesday.

Owing to the Mexican peso's multi-year bullish run, its surprising resilience to shocks, and current levels of the real effective exchange rate, analysts at Barclays foresee a case for authorities to "lean against the wind".

Among others, Chile's peso CLP= was up 0.2%, while Argentina's peso ARSB= rose 1.3% in black market trading.

The dollar =USD added 0.3% after minutes from the Fed's June policy meeting did little to alter expectations on the path of interest rate hikes.

"Just as 'almost all' officials judged that it would be 'appropriate or acceptable' to leave rates unchanged at 5.00% to 5.25%, 'almost all' also 'judged that additional increases in the target federal funds rate during 2023 would be appropriate'," said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics.

The government is working to get Congress to vote on a change to tax trial rules seen as crucial to balancing its budget, while lower house Speaker Arthur Lira expects the chamber to vote on a proposed tax reform on Thursday.

Meanwhile, strong demand continued to support Brazil's services sector, data showed.

The world's second largest copper producer Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.5% tracking lower prices of the red metal after a private survey showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2%, with Argentina's Merval index .MERV down 1.3%.

Argentina's election race is narrowing, opinion polls showed before the Aug. 13 primary vote, with the ruling Peronist coalition's choice of a centrist candidate defusing some of the threat from far-right libertarian Javier Milei.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.97

-0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2466.12

-0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119720.51

0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

53948.15

0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5853.28

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

436068.01

-1.223

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1127.73

-0.58

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8456

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0228

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.7

0.21

Colombia peso COP=

4127.5

0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6291

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

259.5500

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

1.23

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)

