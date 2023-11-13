EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, bourses broadly slip ahead of U.S. CPI; Banxico comments boost peso

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and local bourses slipped in choppy trading on Monday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation reading, while Mexico's currency was lifted after comments by Banxico's governor indicated interest rates were unlikely to be cut this year.

Most of the region's currencies were flat to lower against the U.S. dollar, with Brazil's real BRL= dropping 0.1%, Chile's peso CLP= down 0.9% and Peru's sol PEN= falling 0.6%.

Investors now await Tuesday's October U.S. consumer prices report that could determine the outlook for U.S. monetary policy and the dollar.

"In our forecasts for the peso, we see strengthening based on the fact that Mexico demonstrated economic resilience and even expansion in 2023," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"The confidence being exuded by central bank officials is merited as the country has successfully seen disinflation while incomes and activity have climbed."

The peso's gains helped lift MSCI's basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS, which gained 0.4%.

MSCI's index tracking South American currencies ended the previous week in the red as hawkish commentary by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sparked a selloff in global markets, and investors are now focused on the central bank's December policy meeting.

MSCI's gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS reversed earlier losses and rose 0.3% in late trading, partially lifted by a more than 2% jump in shares of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras PETR4F.SA, PETR3.SA on the back of rising crude prices. O/R

Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA outperformed regional peers, rising 1.9%.

Among other indiviual equities, shares of B3 B3SA3.SA dropped nearly 4% after analysts at BTG Pactual downgraded their recommendation of the stock exchange operator to "Neutral" from "Buy".

StoneCo STOC31.SA surged 12% after the financial tech firm saw its adjusted quarterly earnings more than quadruple, off the back of solid growth in its financial services segment.

Separately, Brazil's Treasury announced its inaugural issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds on the international market, maturing in 2031, aiming to reaffirm the government's commitment to sustainable policies.

Colombian local markets were closed for a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

953.35

0.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2360.03

0.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120390.42

-0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

51233.96

-0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5726.94

1.93

Argentina MerVal .MERV

636964.26

-3.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9091

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5845

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

922.1

-0.89

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7974

-0.62

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

6.08

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alistair Bell)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.