EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies boosted by commodities, end January stronger

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Commodity-linked Latin American currencies rallied on Monday as oil and metal prices were buoyed by expectations of more stimulus in China, which also helped most regional units mark strong gains in January.

Brazil's real BRBY rose the most among its peers, up 1.6% tracking a recent rise in Chinese iron ore prices, which hit a five-month high last week.

Strength in iron ore prices, along with expectations more monetary policy tightening in Brazil helped the real gain 4.9% in January.

Chile's peso CLP= strengthened 1.5% against the dollar, tracking a bounce in prices of copper. Prices of the red metal ticked higher in thin trading volumes as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. MET/L

The peso added 6.5% this month, outpacing its regional peers. Peru's sol PEN= also benefited from strong copper prices through the month, adding 3.8% in January.

Oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= added 0.3% after prices of crude remained elevated on a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. O/R

Colombia's central bank also hiked its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 4% on Friday, the biggest monthly increase in decades.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 1% on Monday, but lagged its peers in January amid concerns over slowing economic growth.

Data showed Mexico's economy contracted for a second straight quarter in the last three-month period of 2021, entering a technical recession.

"We think growth this year will be weaker than most expect. Despite the softness of the economy, we expect that Banxico will prioritize tackling high inflation and will deliver another 50bp rate hike next week, to 6.00%," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Focus this week is on decisions from major central banks. The Bank of England is expected to raise its key policy rate by 25 basis points to battle surging inflation, while the European Central Bank is seen holding rates, sticking to its transient inflation argument.

Emerging market central banks, especially in Latin America, had raised interest rates substantially through 2021 to curb rising inflation.

The International Monetary Fund said timely monetary policy intervention has kept long-term inflation expectations anchored in Latin America, even as prices rose the most in 15 years in some of the region's major economies.

Still, the fund flagged risks from rising commodity prices, forex weakness and pent-up consumer demand.

