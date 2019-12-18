EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies at six-week high as trade optimism lingers

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose to a six-week high on Wednesday, led by the Brazilian real and Chilean peso, as a broader improvement in global sentiment powered demand for riskier assets ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

Brazil's real BRL= firmed nearly half a percent after sliding in the previous session. The currency has taken a beating this year, due in part to a failed oil auction that prompted a prolonged intervention by the central bank.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose for the sixth day in a row, recovering from a steep fall in November sparked by violent anti-government protests. But despite rising nearly 7% this month, the currency is still off about 5% from Oct. 21.

"Global markets have calmed down and sentiment is generally more friendly towards emerging market currencies, which is reflected particularly in Latam currencies," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist with Commerzbank.

Investors have bought back into emerging market assets in December after an initial U.S.-China trade deal appeared to lift some of the global economic uncertainty and a slate of upbeat data eased recession fears.

Yet, an almost certain impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump and a hard line on Brexit negotiations by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are keeping a global rally in check. MKTS/GLOB

An index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose about 0.3% to its highest level since Nov. 6, while its counterpart tracking stocks .MILA00000PUS hit a four-and-a-half-month high.

Among country indexes, Brazilian shares .BVSP extended gains after a hitting a record closing high on Tuesday. Congress approved the federal government's budget for next year, based on projected economic growth of 2.32%, with the bill now passing to President Jair Bolsonaro for final approval.

Capping gains on the index, Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA tumbled 5% after the conclusion of a share offering on Tuesday.

Argentina's MerVal .MERV gained about 1.4%, after declining in the previous session as the country's new government unveiled higher taxes on agricultural exports and new taxes on foreign assets held abroad.

Chilean equities .SPIPSA lost about 0.7%, while Mexican .MXX and Peruvian .SPBLPGP stocks were trading flat.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1107.53

0.45

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2879.71

0.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113072.79

0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

44432.55

0.07

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4780.75

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

37441.59

1.416

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1620.97

-0.25

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0525

0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9428

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

752.05

0.50

Colombia peso COP=

3331.26

0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3358

0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

-

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

