EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets weaken as strong U.S. jobs data raises hawkish Fed bets

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday after data showing strong jobs growth in the United States created room for a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.8% and stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.5%.

Still, both the indexes were set for weekly gains with stocks set to rise for the fourth straight week helped by broader dollar weakness and strong commodity prices.

Mexico's peso MXN= was among the worst performers for the day, down 0.8% as data showed automotive production and exports fell in January from a year earlier.

The currency of Latin America's largest economy Brazil BRBY,BRL= slipped 0.6%, but was headed for a fourth straight week of gains. The real was the best regional performer this week, adding 0.7% after the central bank hiked interest rates.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after the Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased more-than-expected last month.

The labor market resilience could trim expectations that economic growth will slow significantly in the first quarter after robust growth in the fourth quarter.

"The strong jobs data gives the Fed a reason to start the rate hike cycle at a 50 bps hike in March," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"This could put some pressure on emerging market assets because a lot of EM debt is tied to U.S. rates which could add to interest expenses," added Stovall.

The dollar index =USD inched higher after the jobs report, but has weakened 1.9% this week, its biggest weekly decline since November 2020.

The reduction in the dollar was mostly on account of less hawkish comments from some officials at the U.S. central bank regarding its impending cycle of interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of market strategists said that emerging market currencies from countries where central banks have already begun raising rates will outperform the rest.

The Chilean peso CLP= was the top weekly loser, down 1.5% despite a 3% gain in copper prices this week.

Chile's outgoing President Sebastian Pinera appointed central bank adviser Rosanna Costa as its new president on Thursday, the government said.

Chile's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2022 from a year earlier, up from a prior forecast of 2.5%, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1221.82

0.95

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2273.84

-0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111898.18

0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

51185.59

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4423.65

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87850.15

-0.274

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1520.88

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3296

-0.61

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6865

-0.75

Chile peso CLP=

828.05

-1.26

Colombia peso COP=

3946.18

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8316

0.38

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.4100

-0.09

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

