EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets weaken as strong U.S. jobs data raises hawkish Fed bets

By Shashank Nayar

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies in Latin America fell on Friday as the dollar strengthened after data showing strong jobs growth in the United States created room for a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.8% and stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1%.

Still, both the indexes were set to record weekly gains with stocks set to rise for the fourth straight week on the back of broader dollar weakness and strong commodity prices.

The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 467,000 jobs last month, significantly higher than economists' forecasts of 150,000.

The labor market resilience could trim expectations that economic growth will slow significantly in the first quarter after robust growth in the fourth quarter.

"The strong jobs data gives the Fed a reason to start the rate hike cycle at a 50 bps hike in March," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"This could put some pressure on emerging market assets because a lot of EM debt is tied to U.S. rates which could add to interest expenses," added Stovall.

The dollar index =USD inched higher after the jobs report, but has weakened 1.8% this week, its biggest weekly decline since November 2020.

The recent devaluation of the dollar was mostly on account of less hawkish comments from some officials at the U.S. central bank, regarding its impending cycle of interest rate hikes.

The currency of Latin America's largest economy, Brazil BRBY,BRL= slipped 0.6%, while being on-track to gain for the fourth straight week. The real was also the best weekly performer among its Latin American peers.

Currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= fell 0.9% and 0.5% respectively. Mexico's peso was set to gain 0.5% this week as it tracked strong gains in oil prices.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of market strategists noted that emerging market currencies from countries where central banks have already begun raising rates will outperform the rest.

The Chilean peso CLP= was the top weekly loser, down 1.5% despite a 3% gain in copper prices this week. Chile is the world's top copper producer.

Chile's outgoing President Sebastian Pinera appointed central bank adviser Rosanna Costa as the monetary policy entity's new president on Thursday, the government said

Chile's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2022 from a year earlier, up from a prior forecast of 2.5%, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said.

Most other Latin American currencies including the Argentine peso ARS= and Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.5% each.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1219.96

0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2262.52

-0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111152.10

-0.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

50933.17

-0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4495.99

0.92

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88454.68

0.413

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1529.02

0.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3306

-0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7232

-0.93

Chile peso CLP=

826.9

-1.13

Colombia peso COP=

3968.63

-0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8648

-0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.4100

-0.09

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

