EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets weaken as dollar hits 2-decade peaks; Chile's peso sags with copper

By Anisha Sircar

May 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies declined as the dollar hit fresh two-decade highs on Monday on concerns around aggressive interest rate tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and rising global growth fears.

Chile's peso CLP= led losses as copper prices sagged to their lowest since mid-December. The currency of the world's largest copper producer weakened 1.1% to 868.70 against the dollar, a new 2022 low. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= declined 0.9% as data showed headline inflation and the closely watched core index rose in April to their highest since January 2001. This increased chances that the central bank would hike its key interest rate again this week.

Last week, Brazil's central bank hiked rates by 100 basis points, as expected. Central banks in the United States, Britain and Australia also raised rates last week.

"As the most aggressive central bank, the Fed is moving real rates to positive ground, and the widening interest rate differential between the U.S. and other countries is causing flight to and strengthening of the dollar," Wells Fargo Investment Institute strategists said in a note.

The greenback USD= climbed to a two-decade high as rising Treasury yields prompted hedge funds to add to their bullish bets. FRX/

"A strong U.S. dollar tends to negatively affect emerging markets, as investment money shifts to the U.S. and as U.S.-dollar-denominated debt becomes more difficult to repay," the strategists noted.

Stock markets were also in the red, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, Chile's IPSA .SPIPSA and Mexico's IPC .MXX falling between 1.3% and 2%.

MSCI's EM stocks index .MSCIEFdeclined to its lowest since July 2020, while Latam stocks fell 3.5% to its lowest since January.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=lost 1% against the dollar at 5.11, its lowest in nearly two months.

Latam stocks and currencies have slumped 22% and 8% respectively since peaking in early April, as risk appetite has shrunk on monetary tightening concerns, the impact of the war in Ukraine and global recession fears.

Investors also eyed China, whose export growth in April slowed to the weakest in almost two years and Shanghai tightened COVID-19 curbs.

The Turkish lira TRY= slipped 0.9% to its lowest since December 2021, when a currency crisis sent it to record lows after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1507 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.93

-1.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2158.26

-3.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103092.31

-1.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

48867.21

-1.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4773.88

-1.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84157.83

-2.716

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1527.09

-1.87

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1476

-1.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3323

-0.97

Chile peso CLP=CL

869.4

-1.46

Colombia peso COP=

4082.3

-0.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.82

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

116.7500

-0.38

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197.5

1.77

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

