* Brazil equities lead declines * Colombia annual inflation in December below expectations * Peru declares emergency on northern border * Stocks flat, FX up 0.1% (Updated at 3pm ET/2000 GMT) By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Jan 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were flat and currencies edged higher on Wednesday in the run-up to closely watched U.S. inflation data, while losses in commodity prices weighed on Brazil's Bovespa stock index. MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks <.MILA00000PUS> was little changed, while a basket of regional currencies <.MILA00000CUS> turned 0.1% higher against the dollar. Market participants remained in wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday that could offer clues on the pace and timing of rate cuts. "There's a sense of a glass half-full ... we could probably say that perhaps market pricing is a little bit too much easing of the Fed," said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING. Heavyweight Brazilian shares <.BVSP> were down 0.5%, with material and energy stocks leading sector declines as oil prices fell more than 1% after a surprise jump in U.S. crude stockpiles. [O/R] Shares of state-owned oil firm Petrobras and miner Vale both fell over 1%. Emerging markets have had a weak start to 2024 as optimism around early U.S. rate cuts lost steam and mixed U.S. economic data added further uncertainty. "I think looking for a quick snapback in Latam asset markets and currencies, it's probably going to be more of Q2 story ... and we might have another bit of range trading through Q1," Turner added. Emerging market stocks <.MSCIEF> were on pace for their fourth consecutive session in the red. Colombia's Colcap index <.COLCAP> fell 0.7% while its currency was flat after data showed annual inflation in December came in cooler-than-expected at 9.28%. "Reaching the single-digit mark is good news for the central bank, and it maintains a potential rate cut between 25 and 50 basis points on the cards," Scotiabank analysts said in a note. Mexican assets made up some lost ground from the previous session, with the benchmark stock index <.MXX> rising 0.3%, while the peso lost 0.2%. Argentina's Merval index <.MERV> rose 0.5%, while the official peso weakened to 814.9 per dollar. The index closed Wednesday's session in the red despite setting a fresh intraday high as markets continue to give up gains made in the wake of Javier Milei's election. Elsewhere, JPMorgan said it was excluding Egypt from its GBI-EM emerging market government bond index from Jan. 31. Peru declared an emergency on its northern border in response to ongoing violence in Ecuador. The sol currency gained 0.3%. Chile-listed lithium producer SQM shares fell nearly 3% as protests blocked access to the Atacama salt flat where the company extracts the metal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 989.32 -0.37 <.MSCIEF> MSCI LatAm 2576.32 0 <.MILA00000PUS> Brazil Bovespa 130814.76 -0.48 <.BVSP> Mexico IPC 55286.21 0.33 <.MXX> Chile IPSA 6056.06 -0.85 <.SPIPSA> Argentina MerVal 1065785.20 0.491 <.MERV> Colombia COLCAP 1285.54 -0.69 <.COLCAP> Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8896 0.03 Mexico peso 16.9876 -0.16 Chile peso 915.9 0.14 Colombia peso 3936 0.04 Peru sol 3.686 0.27 Argentina peso 814.9000 -0.06 (interbank) Argentina peso 1130 -0.88 (parallel) <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Argentina's U.S. dollar bond prices https://tmsnrt.rs/3RUFukg ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Nick Macfie) ((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM (UPDATE 1)

