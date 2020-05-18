EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets surge as commodity prices rally

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

May 18 (Reuters) - Latin American assets roared higher on Monday, with Brazil's realjumping as commodity prices surged on hopes of economic recovery as countries eased pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Encouraging data from a COVID-19 vaccine trial by U.S. drugmaker Moderna MRNA.O added to the optimism, bolstering Wall Street's rally. .N

Brazil's real BRL= added 2.2%, while currencies of other oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= firmed between 1% and 1.7%, with the Mexican peso touching a more than four-week high.

Despite worrying rises in the number of new cases in emerging markets, especially Brazil, and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions, an index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 6%. Its currency counterpart .MILA00000CUS surged 1.4% after both indexes ended lower last week.

Oil firms Petrobras PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA and Ecopetrol ECO.CN climbed 9.7% and 6.2%, respectively, as crude prices rose, while iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SAjumped 6.6%. O/RIRONORE/

Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, saw its peso CLP= climb 1%, while stocks .SPIPSA were on track for their biggest daily gain in a month. Copper prices surged 2%. MET/L

Outbreak hot spots such as Italy reopened shops and restaurants, while New York and Spain plan to lift restrictions gradually. In Mexico, automotive, mining and construction sectors will be told in 72 hours if they can resume operations, the government said.MKTS/GLOB

But the regional picture remained grim, with a central bank survey showing Brazil's economy is expected to shrink by more than 5% this year.

The political scenario in Brazil remained precarious too, with Health Minister Nelson Teich resigning on Friday, as he and President Jair Bolsonaro showed themselves increasingly out of step, with Bolsonaro calling for a rollback of state quarantines and for the widespread use of unproven drugs, such as chloroquine, to fight the virus.

Teich is the second minister to leave a post in Bolsonaro's government after Justice Minister Sergio Moro quit last month over differences with the president.

"Having lost both his influential health minister and justice minister in recent weeks, the market wonders whether Bolsonaro's government is losing its way, potentially derailing efforts at structural economic reform," said Nicholas Mason, fund manager at Invesco.

Argentina's peso ARS= marked a fresh low against the dollar with risk of a sovereign debt default looming. Argentina received three new counter-offers from creditors late on Friday with the deadline to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt lapsing this coming Friday.

"We believe the authorities will continue to signal progress in the negotiations, with talks continuing after the aforementioned deadline, to limit the economic impact of a default," said analysts at Citi Research.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2025 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

912.57

1.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1632.00

5.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

81194.29

4.69

Mexico IPC .MXX

37005.50

3.68

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3763.02

3.89

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40286.72

2.281

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1082.96

2.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7220

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.7510

0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.7

0.67

Colombia peso COP=

3851

1.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4268

0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.8100

-0.12

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.