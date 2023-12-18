EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets start week steady; Argentina stocks rise

By Siddarth S

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies made a steady start on Monday holding onto gains from last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish tilt, while Argentina stocks rose as the government announced a power sector "emergency".

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS edged up 0.2% by 1517 GMT, while the broader currencies index .MILA00000CUS was slightly down 0.1%.

Investor sentiment on risk assets gained an upper gear after the Fed on Wednesday kept interest rates steady and struck a dovish tone of likely rate-cuts next year.

The broader stocks had logged weekly gains of 3.7%, while the currencies index edged up 0.2% last week.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV climbed 1.6%, after having lost 1.7% last week, as the new libertarian President Javier Milei announced a power sector "emergency", saying his government would tighten control over the country's local gas and electricity regulators.

The official peso ARS=RASL was down slightly at 802.60 per dollar.

Last week, Milei rolled out his economic "shock therapy" plans that included a 50% devaluation of the official peso and cut down on energy subsidies as he looks to tackle the South American nation's worst crisis in decades.

Market attention shifted to Chile, as its voters on Sunday rejected a new conservative constitution to replace its current text that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

The Andean nation's peso CLP= fell 0.4%, while lower copper prices also weighed further on the currency of the world's largest copper exporter.

However, Chilean shares .SPIPSA inched up 0.2%.

"This is the second attempt to approve a new Constitution in Chile but unlike the previous process, this time the two options did not imply a binary scenario in terms of the macro and institutional framework of the country," JPMorgan said in a note.

"This has been one of the main reasons why we have been flagging that from an equity market point of view this event should not affect fundamentals materially," JPMorgan added.

The country's central bank will also give its monetary policy verdict on Tuesday, where it is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 8.5%.

Boosting broader equities, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.5%, as the country's lower house approved a major consumption tax overhaul on Friday, seen as capable of boosting the country's potential growth.

The real BRL= was steady.

The Mexican peso MXN= dipped 0.4% , while the country's central bank could weigh a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024, the bank board's governor said in an interview published on Monday.

Mexican private spending rose 1.2% during the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, while aggregate demand remained unchanged, data showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

996.27

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2575.80

0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130814.63

0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

56822.03

-0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6146.84

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

939271.43

1.471

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1167.96

0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9390

-0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2756

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

873.7

-0.21

Colombia peso COP=

3921.6

0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7505

-0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

802.6000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

945

2.65

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

