EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets start last week of 2023 on positive note on rate-cut bets

By Siddarth S

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks entered the last week of the year with some vigor, extending gains from the prior week after a softer U.S. inflation report fortified bets of early rate-cuts.

The MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 0.7% by 1500 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% against the dollar.

The broader stocks and currencies index posted weekly gains of 2.5% and 1.6% respectively. For the year, both the indexes have gained more than 20% so far.

December has been a cheerful month for Latin American assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance followed by a softer U.S. inflation report pushed investor expectations of rate-cuts as early as March.

Brazil's Bovespa index's .BVSP rally continued as it touched record highs of 133,437.99 points after having hit all-time highs last week.

Further boosting Brazilian equities, Enauta ENAT3.SA rose 9.5%, hitting six-month highs, after the oil company said on Monday it acquired the entire 23% stake held by QatarEnergy Brasil Ltda in some oil fields in the Campos Basin for a total value of $150 million.

The Brazilian real BRL= also gained 0.5% against the greenback.

Private economists in Brazil are forecasting a deeper monetary policy easing next year as their inflation expectations accommodate within the central bank's target range, a weekly survey conducted by the monetary authority showed on Tuesday.

"(Brazil's) inflation expectations for end-2024 remain 91bp(basis points) above the target and for 2025/26 remain stuck 50bp above the inflation target 3.0% midpoint, which likely reflects the expectation that the government will not deliver on the announced fiscal targets" Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV dipped 0.5% after rising slightly, after President Javier Milei signed a decree last week outlining economic reforms.

Milei issued a decree calling for extraordinary sessions to speed up reforms, reinstate the tax on salaries abolished by the previous government, and modernize the electoral process.

"In the short term, though, execution risks persist related to the implementation of the decree," J.P.Morgan economists said in a note.

Currencies of oil-exporting countries, the Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= rose 0.4% and 0.5% as oil prices rose $2 per barrel finding support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and investor optimism on U.S. rate-cuts.

Among individual companies, Brazil's Allos ALOS3.SA rose 1.2%, after the shopping mall operator is set to sell stakes in several of its shopping malls for a total 442.8 million reais ($91.32 million).

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1533 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.96

0.57

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2659.65

0.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

133236.72

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

57736.89

0.74

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6210.44

0.96

Argentina MerVal .MERV

942785.28

-0.6

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1169.11

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8350

0.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9667

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

899.5

-1.22

Colombia peso COP=

3882

0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6638

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

806.8500

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

980

1.53

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.