EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets start 2024 on backfoot; Brazil's Sequoia Logistica jumps on merger with MOVE3

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Latin American assets started the first trading day of 2024 on a sour note as investors stayed in cautious waters ahead of crucial U.S. economic data, while shares of Brazilian logistics firm Sequoia Logistica jumped on its merger with Grupo MOVE3.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slid 1.3% by 1524 GMT on Tuesday. A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.7% against the dollar.

Assets across Latam markets ended 2023 on a bright note with a risk rally fueled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish narrative and a string of economic data that pointed to bets of rate cuts as early as March.

Market participants have their eyes set on U.S. job openings and nonfarm payrolls data due later this week that would offer further evidence on the rate-cut trajectory.

Sequoia LogisticaSEQL3.SA jumped 63.2%, hitting its highest levels since September, after it signed a preliminary agreement with shareholders of peer Grupo MOVE3 for a merger of the companies.

If gains hold, the logistics firm is set for its best day since its market debut.

A resurgence in the dollar =USD, which gained 0.7%, having fallen 2% in December, hurt regional currencies.

The Brazilian real BRL=, Mexican peso MXN=, Chilean peso CLP= and the Colombian peso COP= fell between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Copper prices also slipped on a stronger dollar, further weighing on the Chilean peso, the world's largest copper producer.

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 1.2% in November from the previous year, slightly above market expectations of a 1% increase.

Chile's benchmark IPSA index .SPIPSA was little changed.

"We expect the downward adjustment of the (Chilean) economy to be mostly behind us and, going forward, we anticipate growth to continue," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

"Growth, however, should remain below potential due to headwinds from a still-restrictive monetary stance and renewed domestic policy uncertainty," they added.

A manufacturing purchasing manager's index (PMI) fell for both Brazil and Mexico in December, while PMIs across other emerging markets - Turkey, Poland and Czech Republic also fell.

Among regional bourses, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP however fell 0.5%, having gained over 5% in December, while Mexican stocks .MXX edged down 0.3%.

Brazil's record 2023 trade surplus may be tough to repeat this year, private economists and government officials agree, as falling interest rates are expected to boost imports.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1524 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.40

-0.9

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2628.61

-1.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

133486.77

-0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

57225.10

-0.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6196.49

-0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

923629.31

-0.653

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1201.08

0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8946

-0.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0140

-0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

884.4

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3908.34

-0.91

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6947

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

810.7000

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

980

4.59

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

