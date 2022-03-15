EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets spooked by rising COVID cases in China, impending Fed move

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China and angst over the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates this week dampened risk appetite in the face of the Russian assault on Ukraine.

Economies in Latin America remain major exporters of agricultural goods and raw materials to China, which saw a spike in case numbers of COVID-19 amid fears it will hurt the mainland's economic growth in the first quarter.

"A hard-line approach to COVID is not new for the country (China), but the resurgence in cases has provided a stark reminder that the pandemic is still lingering. Investors might have become too complacent over the risks of lockdowns returning once again," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, Colombia's peso COP= and the Chilean peso CLP= fell between 0.3% and 0.7%, also being hurt by a fall in commodity prices, namely that of oil and industrial metals. O/RMET/L

Assets in Central and South American countries have benefited from the recent surge in commodity prices, but investors are questioning how sustainable this boost would be as markets start to price in a 25 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Fed on Wednesday.

"Commodities have cooled, partly on China growth risks but rising U.S. rates are becoming a headwind for EM rates again, and the Fed may not change this trend... the outperformance of Latam may fade while commodities are pulling back," said Dirk Willer, global head of macro and asset allocation at Citi.

Brazil's central bank is seen raising its key rate by 100 basis points on Wednesday and evaluate an escalation of its already aggressive policy tightening as red-hot global commodity prices stir up domestic inflation.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.7%, while its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS dropped more than 2% for the fourth straight day.

Ukraine-Russia talks showed no signs of a major breakthrough, while adding to the nervousness of possible new tensions between China and the United States. Washington has warned Beijing against providing military or financial help to Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX edged higher against the dollar in Moscow trading, while holders of Russian sovereign bonds awaited clarity over how they would be paid coupons this week.

Separately, Peru's Congress approved the start of impeachment proceedings on Monday against President Pedro Castillo over allegations of corruption.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1424 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1026.56

-2.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2308.11

-1.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107780.86

-1.95

Mexico IPC .MXX

52522.46

-0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4618.70

0.68

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84048.97

-1.068

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1511.13

-0.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1316

-0.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.8630

0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.9

-0.59

Colombia peso COP=

3836.8

-1.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.72

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.3000

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197

1.52

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

