EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets soar on rate-cut and oil rally; Colombian peso slips after rate cut

Dec 19 (Reuters)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American assets leapt on Tuesday, boosted by continued bets on U.S. interest rate cuts and rallying commodity prices, though Colombia's peso slipped after the first interest rate cut in over three years.

MSCI's index tracking regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.3% to its highest since 2011. Its basket of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS logged an over twenty month high, rising 1.5%.

Investors globally continued to focus on the prospect of U.S. rate cuts in 2024, pushing down U.S. Treasury Yields and boosting risk assets. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and the S&P/BMV Mexican shares index .MXX notched fresh record highs. Brazil's Bovespa gained 0.6%, while Mexico's index edged down 0.1% after touching a fresh record high of 58,338 points.

"This momentum and optimistic rally can keep on going for a couple of weeks, or even a month or two," said Juan Egana, Latin America analyst at BCA Research.

However, Egana believes "cyclical fundamentals and market trends are not in favor of emerging markets and Latin American equities," and expects them to broadly lag their developed market counterparts in 2024.

Rising oil prices also boosted local currencies, as Red Sea shipping concerns raised supply concerns. O/R

Colombia's peso COP= was the only major regional currency in the red, slipping 0.2% after the central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 13% and forecast lower economic growth in 2023.

"The central bank is cutting rates, which is a good sign, but inflationary pressures are still very elevated," BCA's Egana said.

Latin American stocks and currencies are on track for strong December gains, after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at the prospects of interest rate cuts next year.

Rating agency S&P Global upgraded Brazil's long-term ratings to "BB" from "BB-" after recent tax reforms. The real BRL= gained XX%.

Brazil's central bank stressed the need for monetary policy caution in the minutes of its policy meeting last week.

The benchmark Merval index .MERV slipped 0.7%, while the official peso ARS=RASL edged down to 803 per dollar after Monday's announcement that the country's central bank would switch its benchmark interest rate to the overnight reverse repo rate of 100% from the previous 28-day Leliq rate of 133%.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= climbed 1.3% and 0.2% respectively, tracking higher copper prices. MET/L

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 0.2% ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision later in the day. Analysts expect its benchmark interest rate to be cut 50 bps to 8.50%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.38

0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2628.44

1.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131788.25

0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

57650.97

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6060.44

0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

915141.72

-0.731

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1164.43

0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8689

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0669

0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

861.4

1.34

Colombia peso COP=

3940.37

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.719

0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

803.1500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

2.60

