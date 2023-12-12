EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip on surprise US CPI; Brazil's inflation cools

By Siddarth S

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slipped on Tuesday as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November that dialed back expectations of early rate-cuts next year, while the Brazil's annual inflation in November cooled further.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% against a steady dollar, while MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.4% by 1513 GMT.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October. On an annual basis, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would be unchanged on the month and gain 3.1% on a year-on-year basis.

The inflation offered further evidence that the Fed was unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year and sets the stage for the monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to hold rates steady.

"Although the Fed has probably done enough tightening in this cycle, these figures, and particularly when viewed in light of last week’s employment report, very much lay the ground for this week’s FOMC meeting to deliver the now familiar message that a further rate rise remains on the table should it be needed," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Brazil's CPI as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.68% in the 12 months through November, down from 4.82% in the previous month and below the 4.70% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The CPI readings places it inside the range of 1.75% to 4.75% targeted by the central bank for the first time since August, although still significantly above the 3% middle point of the official goal.

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.3%, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP declined 0.5%.

Investor focus will be on Argentina as the new government will lay out its economic "shock" therapy plans on Tuesday in a bid to rein in triple-digit inflation and rebuild foreign currency reserves, with markets and ordinary Argentines on tenterhooks about the impact.

The Argentinian peso ARS=RASL in the official market stood at 366.45 to the dollar, hovering around levels seen in the previous session, while in the parallel black market ARSB= it was last seen at 990 to the dollar.

Mexican industrial output rose 0.6% in October from September and was 5.5% higher on an annual basis, data showed. The peso MXN= was muted.

Oil producer Colombian peso COP= weakened 0.8% to the dollar tracking oil prices on concerns over excess supply and slowing demand growth.

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 8.5% at its monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of analysts released by the bank showed on Tuesday.

The Chilean peso CLP= inched down 0.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1513 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.02

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2451.22

-0.45

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126287.27

-0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

54439.12

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5875.17

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

977155.04

0.034

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1147.41

0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9565

-0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3789

-0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

882.5

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3991.42

-0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7738

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

366.4500

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

990

1.01

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

