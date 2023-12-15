EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip on post-Fed 'hangover', Mexican, Brazilian stocks touch all time highs

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies lost ground on Friday, pausing after a frentic week where risk sentiment across the region was boosted broadly by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish narrative, while benchmark stock indexes in Mexico and Brazil touched fresh all time highs.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS and its index tracking the region's currencies both dipped 0.6%.

"It's (fall in Latam stocks, FX) related mainly to the hangover following the Fed's policy shift that we saw this week," said Andres Abadia, Chief Latam Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The U.S. dollar rebounded, pressuring emerging market assets as New York Federal Reserve President John Williams dampened market exuberance over the central bank's perceived dovish pivot, saying policymakers were not presently discussing rate cuts. FRX/

Elsewhere Mexican .MXX shares recorded an all-time high for the second consecutive session, touching 57,502 points and were set to close up 0.5% on the day.

Gains in airport operator shares lifted the index, with Grupo ASURASURB.MX jumping over 3% after announcing details of its 2024-2028 development plan on Thursday.

Brazilian shares .BVSP also briefly touched a fresh intraday high for the second consecutive session, jumping as high as 131,661 points. However, the index turned lower later in the day, falling 0.4% with declines in oil prices weighing on stocks. O/R

Mexico's central bank unanimously held the country's interest rate at 11.25% and pointed toward more of the same "for some time on Thursday, while Brazil's central bank cut rates by 50 basis points as expected on Wednesday.

Globally, MSCI's indexes tracking emerging market stocks and currencies .MSCIEF, .MIEM00000CUS are on track to close the year in the green as risk sentiment has risen over the past quarter on expectations of falling rates in the U.S.

On the day, Chile's peso CLP= dropped 0.8%, while the Brazilian real BRL= shed 0.5% against the dollar.

Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP slid 1.4% after disappointing industrial output and retail sales data for October.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV slipped 6.4%, while its currency ARS=RASL traded at 801 to the dollar on the official market after data showed its economy contracted in the third quarter and entered a recession.

Its stock index is on track to fall 1.7% in a week of volatile trading as newly elected President Javier Milei's administration announced a set of economic measures earlier this week aimed at boosting the nation's troubled economy.

Peru's sol rose 0.1% despite data showing the country's gross domestic product shrank 0.82% in October versus a year earlier, below analysts' expectations.

Peru's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.75%, in line with expectations, on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.91

0.75

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2572.76

-0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130336.76

-0.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

57349.73

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6138.10

-0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

925657.93

-6.47

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1158.18

-1.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9406

-0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2115

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.9

-0.81

Colombia peso COP=

3941.5

0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7471

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

801.0500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

940

5.32

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Diane Craft)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

