EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip on commodity weakness, Poland surprises with steady rates

By Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich South America's currencies and stocks slipped in tandem on Wednesday as oil and copper prices declined, while the zloty jumped after the Polish central bank surprisingly kept interest rates unchanged.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.6% against the dollar and equities .MILA00000PUS fell 0.7% each by 1919 GMT.

Among copper-producing nations, Chile's peso CLP= dropped 1.6%, leading declines in Latam FX, and the Peruvian sol PEN= weakened 0.4% as prices of the red metal declined. MET/L

Also hurting Chile's peso, domestic consumer prices rose slightly below market forecasts in October, providing justification for the central bank's decision last month to cut interest rates.

"Chile's inflation continues to move in the right direction, but the central bank has made clear that the peso is a critical policy variable and will not want to undermine its recent recovery with any large rate cuts," said Chris Turner, global head of markets and regional head of research for UK & CEE at ING.

Domestic recession worries, alongside a bleak demand outlook for copper from top consumer China has weighed on Chile's currency and it remains among the worst performers in the region, down over 5% so far in the year.

Oil producer Mexico's peso .MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= slid 0.2% and 1.9% respectively as crude prices also took a dive on demand worries.

Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.7% as local central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that a potential change in the government's target to erase its fiscal deficit next year will create a lot of uncertainty.

Investors were also keeping a keen eye on remarks from U.S. policymakers as they weigh strong domestic economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields to consider whether rate hikes are needed anymore to bring down inflation.

Meanwhile, among individual bourses in the region, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP dipped 0.1%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP added 0.4%.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX slipped 0.3% down ahead of a crucial interest rate decision on Thursday where the local central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% for the fifth consecutive time.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the spotlight was on central and eastern Europe as the Polish zloty EURPLN= jumped 0.4% against the euro after the central bank unexpectedly left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75%, pausing its easing cycle.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 25 basis point cut.

"We think that the easing will be relatively stop-start over the next year as it takes time for inflation to fall to a much lower level," said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.92

-0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2344.48

-0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119104.88

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

51078.98

-0.26

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5647.77

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

593395.93

-2.914

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1098.26

0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9047

-0.67

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5073

-0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

900.7

-1.83

Colombia peso COP=

4089.02

-1.98

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7861

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

870

2.30

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

