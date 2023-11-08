EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip on commodity weakness; Poland surprises with steady rates

By Siddarth S

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich South America's currencies and stocks slipped in tandem on Wednesday as oil and copper prices declined, while the zloty jumped after the Polish central bank surprisingly kept interest rates unchanged.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and equities .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3% each by 1605 GMT.

Among copper-producing nations, Chile's peso CLP= dropped 1.4%, leading declines in Latam FX, and the Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.2% against the dollar, tracking lower copper prices.

Chile's consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, slightly below market forecasts of 0.5%, and providing justification for the central bank's decision last month to cut interest rates.

"Chile’s inflation continues to move in the right direction, but the central bank has made clear that the peso is a critical policy variable and will not want to undermine its recent recovery with any large rate cuts," said Chris Turner, global head of markets and regional head of research for UK & CEE at ING.

Mexican shares .MXX rose 0.3% ahead of a crucial interest rate decision on Thursday where the Bank of Mexico, widely known as Banxico, is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% for the fifth consecutive time.

"Tough global conditions prompted Chile to opt for a smaller rate cut a couple of weeks ago and we doubt Banxico will be rushed into early easing anytime soon," Turner added.

Oil exporter Colombia saw its peso COP= fall 1.4% as oil prices slid on demand concerns, while the benchmark stock index .COLCAP rose 0.5%.

A hawkish tone from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday unearthed some fresh concerns on further rate hikes; however, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook for the U.S. in remarks on Wednesday.

Fresh from last week's decision to hold the policy rate steady, Fed policymakers are weighing strong economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields as they consider whether they will need to hike rates further to bring down inflation.

The spotlight was on Central and Eastern Europe as the Polish zloty EURPLN= jumped 0.4% against the euro after the country central's bank unexpectedly left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75%, pausing its easing cycle.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 25 basis point cut.

Romania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 7.00%, as expected, with the leu EURRON= last seen flat.

Elsewhere, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the minimum wage hike that will be agreed for 2024 will be "considerable."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1605 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

958.28

-0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2354.51

-0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119328.08

0.05

Mexico IPC .MXX

51347.85

0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5652.58

0.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

599976.16

-1.838

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1098.83

0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8887

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4730

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

896.7

-1.39

Colombia peso COP=

4047.26

-0.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.797

-0.81

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

865

2.89

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

