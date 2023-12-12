EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip after US CPI data, crude prices fall

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slipped on Tuesday as investors dialed back U.S. rate cut expectations after a closely watched inflation report came in hotter than expected, while a slump in crude prices weighed on the currencies of the region's top oil exporters.

MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.3%.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month where economists forecast it would be unchanged, offering further evidence the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.

"These figures, particularly when viewed in light of last week’s employment report, very much lay the ground for this week’s FOMC meeting to deliver the now familiar message that a further rate rise remains on the table should it be needed," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Oil company shares fell, with Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA down 1% and Colombian-listed Ecopetrol ECO.CN down 1.4%.

Also weighing on the real, Brazil's CPI as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.68% in the 12 months through November, putting inflation back within the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

Investors focus now turns to the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold.

Brazil's central bank also meets on Wednesday, with policymakers expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate cut.

Official market trading for the Argentinian peso ARS=RASL was restricted on Tuesday as investors awaited the new government's economic "shock" therapy plans, expected to be announced after markets close in a bid to rein in triple-digit inflation and rebuild foreign currency reserves, with markets and citizens on tenterhooks about the impact.

The peso in the parallel black market ARSB= fell to 1050 against the dollar, while the Merval stock index .MERV gained 4.2%.

The Chilean peso CLP= jumped 0.8% after a central bank poll of analysts showed the bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 8.5% at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Elsewhere, China will step up policy adjustments to support an economic recovery in 2024, state media said.

Mexican markets were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.81

0.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2455.43

-0.28

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126446.56

-0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

54439.12

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5913.50

0.46

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1018308.81

4.247

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1144.87

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9658

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3019

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

874.8

0.78

Colombia peso COP=

3988.77

-0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7642

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

366.4500

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1050

-4.76

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.