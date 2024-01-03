EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip after Fed minutes as dollar strength limits gains

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indexes tracking Latin American currencies and stocks slipped on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields as investors continued to gauge the path of interest rates in the world's largest economy.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.5%. A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1% against the dollar =USD, which was up 0.2% on the day.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting did little to change investor sentiment. Policymakers appeared increasingly convinced last month that inflation was coming under control, with growing concern about the damage "overly restrictive" monetary policy might do to the economy, according to the minutes.

The resurgence in the dollar index =USD and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields in recent days sheds some light on fading optimism about early rate cuts, and has pressured emerging market assets in the first trading week of the year.

Among currencies, Brazilian real BRL= was little changed while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.1%.

Chile's peso CLP= nudged 0.5% higher.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.3%, with energy stocks lifted by a 3% jump in crude oil prices after a disruption at Libya's top oilfield added to worries about global supplies. O/R

Shares of Brazil's state-owned oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA leapt over 3%, while shares of Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN rose 2.3%.

Colombia's benchmark stock index .COLCAP rose 0.9%.

Brazil posted a wider-than-expected current account deficit in November but the figure as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) continued to decrease, data showed.

Among other regional bourses, Mexican shares .MXX were down 1.9%,dropping to its lowest level since Dec. 14, and Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA slid 1.2%.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV gained 4.5%, while presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said the country's inflation likely hovered around 30% in December.

Elsewhere, Mexico has placed $7.5 billion in three reference bonds with the demand for the offer reaching $21.3 billion, the finance ministry said in a statement. The bond issue expanded Mexico's investor base to include participants from the Arabian Peninsula for the first time.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1002.69

-1.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2604.24

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

133126.12

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

55897.75

-1.9

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6139.45

-1.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

972411.66

4.513

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1233.41

0.89

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9176

-0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0330

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

880.1

0.49

Colombia peso COP=

3909.6

-0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6948

0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

811.1000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

985

2.03

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Aurora Ellis)

