* Brazil's services sector activity rises in Nov * Latam stocks drop 2.3%, FX down 1.3% (Updated at 2:33 p.m. ET/ 1933 GMT) By Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan Jan 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dipped on Tuesday while stocks were also in the red as investors grappled with the chance that the Federal Reserve may not cut U.S. interest rates as soon as previously expected. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies <.MILA00000CUS> slid 1.3%, while the dollar <=USD> jumped 0.7% to a one-month high as investors scaled back expectations for a March rate cut. [FRX/] Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. is "within striking distance" of the central bank's 2% inflation goal, but it should not rush toward cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it is clear lower inflation will be sustained. "A hawkish mood has prevailed in markets this year, and comments from the Fed's Waller today seemed to add fuel to that fire, at least initially," said James Reilly, markets economist at Capital Economics. Mexico's currency led declines among its Latin American peers, down 1.9%. The peso, which jumped nearly 15% in 2023 due to its interest rate differential with the U.S., has lost momentum this year, nudging past 17 to the dollar. Globally, risky assets suffered while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose as hopes of rate cuts from global central banks in March were dampened by hawkish remarks from some European Central Bank officials. Escalating disruptions to Red Sea shipping amid the Israel-Hamas conflict also weighed on sentiment. The Brazilian real fell 1.3% against the dollar, also hurt by falling iron ore prices. Brazil is a major iron ore exporter. [IRONORE/] Services activity in Brazil rose in November for the first time in four months, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, as financial services and activities related to Taylor Swift concerts provided a boost. Chile's peso declined 1.6% against the dollar, hitting an over 11-week low. The currency of the leading copper exporter also took a hit from a dip in the red metal's prices. [MET/L] The Peruvian sol fell 0.7%, while the Colombian peso was down 1.1%. Assets in resources-rich Latin America have stumbled in the first few weeks of 2024 on fading optimism around lower U.S. borrowing costs this year, though strength in commodity prices has kept declines in check. A gauge of Latin American stocks <.MILA00000PUS> dropped 2.3% to a one-month low, while heavyweight Brazilian shares <.BVSP> slipped 1.8% on a drag from miners and utilities shares. Equities in Chile <.SPIPSA> edged 0.5% lower, while Argentina's MerVal index <.MERV> added 1.8%. The Argentinian peso weakened to 1,160 per dollar in parallel black market trade. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 978.38 -1.69 <.MSCIEF> MSCI LatAm 2533.31 -2.28 <.MILA00000PUS> Brazil Bovespa 129237.19 -1.74 <.BVSP> Mexico IPC 55314.91 -0.34 <.MXX> Chile IPSA 5968.85 -0.45 <.SPIPSA> Argentina MerVal 1057668.09 1.86 <.MERV> Colombia COLCAP 1296.01 -0.1 <.COLCAP> Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9275 -1.27 Mexico peso 17.2120 -1.95 Chile peso 924 -1.49 Colombia peso 3943.37 -1.09 Peru sol 3.7097 -0.73 Argentina peso 818.1000 -0.04 (interbank) Argentina peso 1160 -3.45 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Richard Chang) ((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com; Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM (UPDATE 1)

