EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets sit out global rally as data disappoints

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies bucked a rally in global markets on Thursday, with Brazil shares extending losses to a fifth day due to disappointing economic data.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies slipped .MILA00000CUS 0.4%, while its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS fell 0.7%. FRX/

A day after markets worldwide rallied following a de-escalating tone from Washington and Tehran regarding their conflict, global investors cheered news that China's Vice Premier Liu He would sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States next week. MKTS/GLOB

Still, "until these events are formally announced and signed, the market will stay at this current level," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva, director of Correparti Corretora.

Latam currencies gave up last session's gains with Brazil's real BRL= down 0.6% as data showed a sharper-than-expected slump in industrial production.

The data means "that while we're getting a bit of optimism about the prospects of Brazil's economy this year, it's still a pretty slow and fragile recovery," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

Mexico's peso MXN= retreated from near nine-month highs after official numbers showed consumer price inflation ended 2019 further below the central bank's target, fueling expectations of additional rate cuts by the central bank.

A Reuters poll suggested investor caution about Latam currencies in 2020 due to regional political tensions and worries over protectionist talk in the coming U.S. presidential election campaign.

Stocks listed in Sao Paulo .BVSP slipped 0.5% with payments company Cielo CIEL3.SA the biggest decliner on the benchmark index after a ratings downgrade.

Tracking crude prices lower, oil firm Ecopetrol ECO.CN dragged Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP index lower for a third straight session. Mexico's IPC index .MXX traded flat. O/R

In Argentina, debt talks face their first big test this month with a $277-million payment due on a Buenos Aires provincial bond, seen as a gauge of how the indebted South American nation's new government will handle creditors.

Argentina, which spiraled into a debt crisis last year and has been grappling with recession, faces broader restructuring talks on around $100 billion in debts, including a huge loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1128.50

1.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2904.17

-0.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115715.64

-0.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

44433.20

-0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4898.40

-0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41829.23

1.983

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1643.50

-0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0871

-0.87

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8550

-0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

767.45

-1.26

Colombia peso COP=

3252.9

-0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.32

-0.18

