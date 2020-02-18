EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets shaky on fears of virus impact on companies

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slipped on Tuesday, after Apple Inc's AAPL.O sales warning stoked worries of how the coronavirus outbreak in China could affect companies and global supply chains.

The world's most valuable technology company said it will miss its March quarter sales guidance as the fast-spreading outbreak in China disrupted supply chains.

A basket of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS fell 1%, to its lowest level in one-week with Brazilian stocks .BVSP leading declines.

"It has shifted people's focus back to the ultimate economic damage in the wake of this coronavirus," aid Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

The warning sent jitters through global financial markets which were off to an upbeat start to the week after China's stimulus efforts on Monday.

Most major currencies in the region traded in the red, with Brazil's real BRL= weakening for the second straight session and MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS falling 0.5%.

Chile's peso CLP= weakened to its lowest level in three weeks as prices of copper, the country's main export, fell on fears that low demand from China could cause a supply glut. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= also eased against the dollar as prices of oil fell more than 2% on demand worries and a lack of further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market. O/R

In Argentina, bonds were expected to drift lower, with policymakers rushing to hammer out the revamp of $44 billion in loans on the penultimate day of meetings in Buenos Aires with the International Monetary Fund.

As the South American country struggled to restructure a total of $100 billion in "unsustainable" debt, it has set itself a March 31 deadline to settle the rejig of IMF loans and then privately held bonds. Market players say the deadline will be tough to meet.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1095.13

-1.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2760.30

-1.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114361.25

-0.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

44975.92

-0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4602.84

-0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38648.90

-1.406

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1665.93

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3461

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6101

-0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

796

-0.36

Colombia peso COP=

3409.94

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3838

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.6000

0.00

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

