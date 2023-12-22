EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets set for weekly gains as softer US inflation boosts rate-cut rally

By Siddarth S

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Latin American bourses and currencies were set to end the week with cheer heading into Christmas as the U.S. rally bolstered by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance gained further steam after softer inflation data.

The MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.4% on Friday, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% against the dollar by 1529 GMT.

The broader stocks and currencies indexes were on track for weekly gains of 2.5% and 1.6% respectively, and set to log their second consecutive week of gains.

Latin American assets have had a brisk rally as risk sentiment received a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled rate cuts were likely next year.

Latest data showed annual U.S. inflation slowed further below 3% in November and underlying price pressures continued to abate, which could cement financial market expectations for an interest rate cut next March.

After gaining in the previous session, Argentina's Merval index .MERV fell 1.4% as markets assessed President Javier Milei's decree signed on Wednesday, aimed at ending limits on exports and taking other steps to deregulate an ailing economy.

Thousands of Argentines took to the streets for a second day on Thursday to oppose the decree.

"So at this stage, markets are looking for a kind of radical shake up in the short term and we've seen some kind of clear policy shift towards spending cuts and currency devaluation," said James Wilson, EM sovereign debt strategist at ING.

"We'll have to see if the new President is willing to kind of stick at halfway to his agenda, in particular with some of the more radical measures he kind of plotted in intended dollarization and so forth," Wilson added.

The official peso ARS=RASL stood at 804.75 per dollar.

Brazilian stocks' Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.2% as its bullish run continued and touched fresh all-time highs of 132,623.02 points, while the real BRL= also rose 0.5%.

Shares of Sabesp SBSP3.SA slipped 0.2%, after climbing earlier in the session as the Brazilian water and sanitation utility selected four investment banks to manage a follow-on share offering that would ultimately privatize the company, it said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Currencies of oil exporting nations, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP=, rose 0.5% and 0.7% respectively. They tracked higher oil prices as tensions persisted in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

For the week ending December 20, emerging market(EM) debt funds suffered outflows of $471 million while EM equity funds lost $2.1 billion in investment flows, according to J.P.Morgan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1529 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

993.35

-0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2638.83

0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

132480.35

0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

57634.20

0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6149.74

0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

930414.30

-1.325

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1166.49

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8609

0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9464

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

889.2

-1.25

Colombia peso COP=

3915.4

0.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6821

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

804.7500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

3.13

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

