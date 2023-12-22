EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets set for weekly gains as softer US inflation boosts rate-cut rally; Brazil stocks touch new all-time high

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies closed the week on a buoyant note, as the dollar softened and risk sentiment gained further steam after softer U.S. inflation data increased investor hopes for easing borrowing costs.

The MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was about flat on Friday, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.1% against the dollar, albeit in reduced liquidity ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The broader Latin American stocks and currencies indices were on track for weekly gains of 2.2% and 1.5% respectively, set to log their second consecutive week of gains. The currency index is on track for its best week since mid-November.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.3% as its bullish run continued, setting a fresh intraday high for the third time this week as it jumped over 133,035 points, led by financial and energy sector stocks.

Latin American assets have risen broadly after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled an end to its interest rate hiking cycle, with investors adding to bets that rate cuts would start next March after data showed annual U.S. inflation slowed in November.

“When the Fed tightens policy emerging markets suffer, as we've seen in 2021 to 2023, but now we are in the reverse cycle (and) past peak rates,” said Francesc Balcells, chief investment officer, global emerging markets debt for FIM Partners.

The Latam stocks index is on track to close 2023 with its best quarter since March 2022, with gains of over 14%, while the currency index is set to rise 5% in Q4.

In currencies of oil-exporting nations, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP=, rose 0.1% and 1.2% respectively, tracking higher oil prices as supply worries persisted following attacks on ships in the Red Sea. O/R

Argentina's Merval index .MERV rose 0.8% as markets continued to assess President Javier Milei's economic decree signed on Wednesday, aimed at deregulating the country's ailing economy.

"At this stage, markets are looking for a kind of radical shake up in the short term and we've seen some kind of clear policy shift towards spending cuts and currency devaluation," said James Wilson, EM sovereign debt strategist at ING.

The central bank announced it would issue three series of dollar-denominated bonds aimed at shoring up foreign reserves.

Mexican stocks slipped .MXX 0.2%, while Colombian .COLCAP and Chilean bourses .SPIPSA rose about 0.7% each.

For the week ending December 20, emerging market (EM) debt funds suffered outflows of $471 million while EM equity funds lost $2.1 billion in investment flows, according to J.P.Morgan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

992.94

-0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2630.57

0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

132631.39

0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

57357.83

-0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6153.66

0.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

950270.00

0.781

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1174.06

0.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8613

0.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0029

0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.5

-1.17

Colombia peso COP=

3895.21

1.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.673

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

804.7500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

975

1.54

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.