EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets set for best week since Sept on Fed pause hopes

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Latin American assets were set to log their best week in at least seven on Friday as metal prices surged, while softer U.S. jobs data bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hiking campaign.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS soared 3.7% and was on track to log its best day in over a year and best week in 2023.

The surge in stocks was led by Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP that climbed 2.9% to hit a six-week high. The index was up 4.5% this week after the country's central bank delivered a 50-basis-point rate cut earlier in the week.

Boosting overall sentiment, U.S. Treasury yields fell and the dollar tumbled after data showed that American job growth slowed in October and the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years, easing worries on further rate hikes.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell below 4.5% for the first time in nearly six weeks and was currently at 4.5579%.

"Overall, I think markets are sort of taking the story that the Fed is very close to done with its hikes. And that might give more space for some Latin American and other emerging market central banks to continue on their easing paths," said Rachel Ziemba , founder of Ziemba Insights in New York.

Currencies in Latin America hit a six-week high against a softer dollar, with the regional gauge .MILA00000CUS rising 1.2%. The index was on track for its best week since Sept.15.

Iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL=BRBY rose 1.5%, while currencies of regional copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=PE gained 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively, as base metals prices brightened. MET/LIRN.

The currencies of regional oil producers Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose 0.4% and 1.0%, respectively, even though oil prices fell more than $2 on Friday, on track for a weekly loss as supply concerns driven by Middle East tensions eased. O/R

Israel's shekel ILS= rose 3.8% this week, set for its biggest weekly gain since June.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada met at the White House, pledging to expand economic ties in the Western Hemisphere as Washington works to counter China and stem the flow of migrants.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1928 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

950.52

2.14

-2.67

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2348.32

3.78

7.95

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118365.83

2.88

7.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

51494.66

3.43

6.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5620.71

2.93

6.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

635154.68

-2.896

214.30

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1097.40

-0.01

-14.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8989

1.47

-32.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4317

0.45

13.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

876.6

1.31

-29.88

Colombia peso COP=

3982.5

1.00

-25.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7303

0.72

-13.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.04

-94.68

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

2.21

-97.88

