EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise on U.S. rate expectations and oil rally; Mexico stocks hit all time high

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Monday, building on the previous week's gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish tilt, while rising oil prices also lifted assets in the resource-rich region.

Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXX jumped 1% to a fresh all time high of 57,763 points. Shares of construction company Pinfra PINFRA.MX and airport operator OMA OMAB.MX led gains, respectively rising 4% and 3%.

Investor sentiment on risk assets continued to rise on expectations of a dovish policy pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve after their meeting Wednesday. However, some pushback from policymakers, including New York Fed President John Williams and the Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee kept investors cautious. MKTS/GLOB

"Risk sentiment is mixed after Williams’ comments and other monetary policymakers comments pushing back on the markets timing for when rate cuts could begin," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.8%, led by gains in energy stocks, including state-owned Petrobras PETR4.SA, which jumped 1.6%. The index was trading just under all-time high levels touched on Friday.

Brazil's real BRL= jumped 0.7% against the dollar, and Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.2%.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS gained 1.4%, while the broader currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 0.7%.

The broader stocks had logged weekly gains of 3.7%, while the currencies index edged up 0.2% last week.

Chile's peso CLP= however, fell 0.1%, after voters on Sunday rejected a new conservative constitution. Chilean shares .SPIPSA dropped 1.4% in its worst session in over one week.

However, JPMorgan analysts said that "from an equity market point of view this event should not affect fundamentals materially."

Argentina's Merval index .MERV climbed 0.4%, after new libertarian President Javier Milei announced a power sector "emergency", saying his government would tighten control over the country's local gas and electricity regulators.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.1%, reversing earlier losses. Early Monday, the central bank's governor said policymakers could weigh a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to borrow around $3.5 billion under a reform programme, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country's credit rating to "Default" on Friday after it failed to make an interest payment due on Dec. 11 on its $1 billion bond maturing in December 2024.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

997.35

-0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2606.46

1.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131267.79

0.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

57747.52

1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6051.52

-1.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

921876.85

-0.408

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1165.30

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9039

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1620

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

872.9

-0.11

Colombia peso COP=

3929.25

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7235

0.63

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

802.6000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

955

1.57

