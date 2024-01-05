EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise in choppy trading to end sour start to 2024 for emerging markets

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Latin American assets broadly rose on Friday, as investors digested contrasting U.S. economic data to gauge when the Federal Reserve could reduce borrowing costs, ending the first week of 2024 on a bright note.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 1.3%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8%.

Both indexes were set for their best day since Dec. 19, after data showed the U.S. services sector slowed considerably in December with a measure of employment dropping to the lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years.

That data offset a robust U.S. jobs report released earlier in the day that led investors to dial back bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in March. EM assets reversed earlier losses as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell back after the service-sector data.

"ISM (Institute for Supply Management data) could be used by the Fed as evidence that they may need to consider cuts if this trend remains on losing jobs in services," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

Latam assets had a robust end to 2023, prompted by the Fed's dovish stance, but hopes for early rate cuts have since waned.

The broader Latam stocks and currencies indexes were set to log weekly declines of 2% and 0.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, MSCI's global emerging market stock index .MSCIEF dropped 2.1% for the week, its sharpest drop since mid-October.

Bourses in Brazil .BVSP, Mexico .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP jumped between 0.3% and 1.9%.

Brazil's financial-sector stocks regained some ground lost on Thursday with Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA shares rising over 2%, while Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV GFINBURO.MX leapt 4.3%.

On the data front, industrial production in Brazil rose for the fourth consecutive month in November, exceeding market forecasts, while Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 73.8% in November.

Brazil's real BRL= climbed 0.5%, while Mexico's peso MXN= advanced 0.7% and Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.5%.

Chile's central bank evaluated lowering the benchmark interest rate by either 50 or 75 basis points at its December meeting, according to minutes of the meeting.

"I see the Chilean central bank as particularly cautious in its handling of monetary policy," said Jorge Selaive, chief economist of Chile at Scotiabank.

The Chilean peso CLP= was little changed.

Argentina's government announced it will raise $3.2 billion in hard currency in order to meet debt repayments via an issuance of 10-year bills to the central bank.

Outflows from emerging market bond funds accelerated in the week to Thursday, with $568 million in outflows while EM equity funds had inflows of $293 million, JP Morgan said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.88

-0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2609.06

1.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131677.58

0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

56043.68

1.15

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6047.64

-0.47

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1057080.24

5.204

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1291.04

1.88

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8763

-0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8882

0.71

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.4

0.02

Colombia peso COP=

3873.72

1.39

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6879

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

812.2000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1005

1.49

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Matthew Lewis)

