EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise; Brazil's real to underperform peers for the week

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

June 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies ticked up on Friday, with most currencies set for steep weekly losses as political ructions and fears of the coronavirus pushed money into safe havens.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, which rose 0.1% for the day, underperformed its peers by a wide margin for the week, with a weekly loss that may exceed 6%.

A string of weak economic data pressured the currency through the week, with the Brazilian central bank's signaling more potential rate cuts prompting a strong selloff on Thursday.

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in major economies affected emerging market currencies through the week, with Latin American currencies bearing a bulk of the selling as cases in the region spiked.

"Whether or not the market wants to deal with it, COVID is a theme that is likely to stick with us for quite some time. Besides the obvious, it's worse than the trade war theme of 2019, reflecting a new and more profound level of uncertainty," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= both rose about 0.6%, tracking stronger oil prices as OPEC producers and allies promised to meet supply cuts, while demand appeared to be improving in major economies. O/R

Still, U.S. sanctions on certain Mexican companies saw Mexico's peso set to lose about 1.6% for the week, while Colombia's peso was the sole Latin American currency set for a weekly gain.

Meanwhile, equities rose, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS adding 0.8% and Brazilian stocks .BVSP leading regional gains for the day.

Monetary support in major economies such as the United States and Japan inspired some confidence in equities this week, with most regional bourses set to end the week higher.

On the other hand, Argentine stocks .MERV were set for their worst week in nearly two months, as hiccups in the country's debt restructuring talks saw investors losing confidence in its risk assets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1003.03

0.79

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1940.32

0.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

97027.81

0.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

37817.21

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4022.52

0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1146.16

0.63

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3636

0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.5792

0.72

Chile peso CLP=CL

817.2

-0.17

Colombia peso COP=

3720.25

0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5118

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.7900

-0.07

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

