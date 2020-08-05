EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise; Brazil's real steady ahead of expected rate cut

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, while Brazil's real remained steady ahead of what is expected to the central bank's final interest rate cut in its one-year long easing cycle.

The real BRBY firmed 0.2% against the dollar as Copom, the central bank's rate-setting committee, is set to cut its key interest rate to a record low of 2.00% later in the day in a final 25 basis points move to cushion an economic collapse.

The cut would be the ninth of an easing cycle that started a year ago, as policymakers initially sought to boost the economy in light of President Jair Bolsonaro's poor results in attracting more investment at the beginning of his term.

"Following the massive collapse in growth caused by COVID, the current economic indicators in Brazil are signaling an economic recovery, but pre-crisis levels are still a long way off," said Alexandra Bechtel, forex and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

"The bar is set high for further rate cuts, in particular as more stable framework conditions (budget deficit etc.) would be required for lower rate levels."

Economic activity in Brazil contracted in July for a fifth straight month, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed, a result of the dominant services sector still struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose for the first time in seven sessions, gaining more than 1% as the greenback extended declines after a U.S. coronavirus relief package stalled in Congress. FRX/

A jump in oil prices on a drop in U.S. crude inventories, also supported the Mexican peso as well as oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP=. O/R

Even as Latin American assets recovered sharply from March lows, a bounce back to pre-pandemic levels is yet to happen. Economists at Scotiabank say it will take several quarters to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of economic activity even with strong growth into 2021.

Stocks in the region outperformed emerging market peers, with MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS surging 2.7%.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP led the gains with a 2% rise, as energy company Petrobras PETR4.SA jumping more than 6%, tracking higher crude prices.

Mexican stocks .MXX added 1.2%, as mining company Industrias Peñoles PEOLES.MX, one of the world's largest silver producers, soared 11% on rising prices of precious metals. MET/L

Argentina's peso ARS=RASL was rangebound a day after reaching an agreement with creditors to restructure around $65 billion in sovereign debt.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1102.65

1.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2055.45

2.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103366.60

2.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

37844.48

1.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3971.34

1.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

53406.73

2.339

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1143.23

1.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2748

0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.4322

0.96

Chile peso CLP=CL

776.2

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3778.14

0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5447

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

72.6100

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

125

2.40

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

