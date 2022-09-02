EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise as U.S. jobs data cools Fed hike bets

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks rose at the end of a tumultuous week on Friday after a key jobs report from the United States offered hope that the Federal Reserve may cool off on its aggressive policy tightening cycle.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.9%, outperforming the broader emerging markets FX index .MIEM00000CUS. Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and Mexico's peso MXN= rose more than 1% each.

Data showed U.S. employers hired slightly more workers than expected in August, though the unemployment rate increased to 3.7%, taking some shine off the U.S. dollar =USD and aiding riskier assets.

"The headline NFP figure was a little larger than expected at 315,000 which may have created that initial unease as a knockout report could have effectively paved the way for a 75 basis point rate hike this month," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"But once you dig a little deeper, there are aspects of the report that will please the Fed and support the case for easing off the brake."

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.3%. Following a lackluster performance in the month of August amid bets of tightening monetary policy by central banks across the world and volatile commodity prices, investors will now focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting in September.

Brazilian equity markets .BVSP rose 0.7% after data showed industrial output rose 0.6% in July from June, slightly below market expectations but enough for it to offset the 0.3% drop seen in the previous month.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 1.2%, while stocks in the region .SPIPSA added 0.5% ahead of a historic vote on its new constitution on Sunday.

Chileans will choose between sticking with a market-friendly constitution dating back to military dictator Augusto Pinochet or approve a progressive new text that promises to shake up the Andean country's political and social fabric.

"From a market standpoint, the reject option seems to be the preferred one, given all the criticism towards the proposed new constitution," said Alonso Cervera, managing director at Credit Suisse.

"Regardless of the outcome, political uncertainty will likely persist given the strong consensus on the need of a new Constitution. This uncertainty is making a complex economic outlook even more complex."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.58

-0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2150.20

1.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111005.62

0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

45654.74

0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5419.87

0.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1230.82

0.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2071

0.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9868

0.91

Chile peso CLP=CL

884.5

1.29

Colombia peso COP=

4437.9

0.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8538

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

139.0200

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

281

3.20

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.