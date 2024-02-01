EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise as oil prices tick higher, markets weigh Fed decision

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Thursday as higher oil prices and bets of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve boosted risk assets, while investors also digested a slew of local policy decisions.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA000000CUSedged up 0.5%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1%.

In a boost to resource-rich Latam assets, the dollar =USD retreated on Thursday while oil prices were boosted by the Fed signaling a possible start to interest rate cuts. O/R

The Brazilian real BRL=leapt 0.8%, a day after the central bank cut rates by 50 basis points and signaled it would stick to its strategy of similarly-sized cuts ahead.

"With the economy losing momentum in 2H23, the BCB (Brazilian central bank) could continue to ease at a gradual pace," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

"Gradual easing, along with constructive external and domestic factors, is likely to keep the BRL well supported."

The Bovespa .BVSP index rose 0.3%, boosted by energy stocks. Shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA climbed 2.5%. O/R

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP=, currencies of major oil-exporting regions, advanced 0.7% and 0.1% against the dollar respectively.

Mexican stocks .MXX climbed 0.7%, while Colombia's COLCAP index .COLCAP gained 0.1%.

Colombia's central bank on Wednesday cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 12.75%.

Chile's peso CLP=fell 0.2% against the dollar after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 100 basis points.

"If the economy fails to improve, the BCCh (Chile's central bank) could take advantage of an easing Fed stance later this year and reduce rates further," said SocGen strategists.

Further weighing on the currency of the top copper exporter were lower prices for the metal and data showing economic growth posted a surprising drop in December.

Latin American stocks and currencies recorded monthly losses in January amid uncertainty around the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts and as commodity prices came under pressure from China's economic woes.

Argentinian stocks rose more than 3% .MERV after the International Monetary Fund extended the duration of its $44 billion loan program in the country, and backed reform legislation from President Javier Milei's government.

Egypt's central bank hiked interest rates by 200 bps amid talks with the IMF, with some analysts saying a possible currency devaluation could occur.

Ukraine's sovereign dollar bondsrose, with 2028 notes XS1303926528=TE rising to 26.165 cents on the dollar, after the EU agreed on a 50 billion euro aid package.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.59

0.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2560.86

1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128132.99

0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

57754.84

0.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6051.42

1.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1302876.11

3.357

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1277.95

0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9130

0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0867

0.73

Chile peso CLP=CL

931

-0.21

Colombia peso COP=

3891.21

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7993

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

826.8000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1175

1.70

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal; Editing by Jan Harvey, David Ljunggren and Nick Zieminski)

