EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise as dovish Fed revs risk-on rally

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American assets firmed on Thursday, with Brazil stocks at a record high as the prospect of an accommodative U.S. Federal Reserve posited a risk-on sentiment that was reflected across global markets.

At its final meeting of 2019, the Fed held on rates and said it was likely to do so in the near term. The rhetoric bought down the U.S. dollar, and appeared to have distracted markets from the uncertainty surrounding a Dec. 15 deadline for further U.S. tariff action against China.

Against this backdrop, global stocks rallied, with the MSCI's broadest world share index .MIWD00000PUS just a few points shy of a record high. Markets were also anticipating an election in Britain that would likely determine the fate of its proposed exit from the European Union. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP touched a record high after the country's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Wednesday, as expected. Financials and material stocks were the biggest boost to the index.

The bank said it would likely pause on its current easing cycle, which prompted the real BRL= to its highest level against the dollar in more than one month.

"The real should receive support as the door to rate cuts slowly closes, it has already been benefiting from FX intervention and better economic data," Dirk Willer, head of emerging market strategy at Citi Research, and Kenneth Lam, an emerging markets FX strategist, wrote in a note.

Data also showed Brazil's services activity expanded faster- than-expected in October, indicating that certain facets of Latin America's largest economy were recovering at a strong pace.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA hovered around three-week highs, eyeing a fourth straight session of gains, while the peso CLP= closed in on a one-month high to the dollar. Gains in the peso were somewhat constrained by a dip in the prices of copper, Chile's top export.

Telecommunications provider Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA ENTEL.SN led gains on the Chilean stock index.

The Mexican peso MXN= was largely subdued, as industrial output in the country fell 1.1% in October from the prior month, and 3% from last year.

The MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS and currencies index .MILA00000CUS both touched a more-than one month high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0203 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1068.29

0.95

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2789.12

0.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111469.22

0.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

43195.19

1.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4793.09

0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1605.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1196

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.0971

0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

769.2

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

3375.02

-0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.392

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.01

