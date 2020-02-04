EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets rise as China's measures ease virus worries

* Markets hopeful on China's stimulus efforts * Brazilian stocks rise, Petrobras boosts * Chilean peso, stocks gain as copper prices bounce * Colombian peso tracks recovery in oil prices By Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 4 (Reuters) - Latin American assets gained steadily on Tuesday, recovering slightly for the second straight session as China eased some fears around the coronavirus epidemic by adding liquidity to markets. The People's Bank of China said it was injecting 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday. [nL4N2A2069] "Investors seem to be reacting positively to the steps currently being taken by Chinese authorities," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. The well-received news from China, one of Latin America's biggest export destinations, helped push a basket of stocks in the region up 1.8%. Markets have been spooked by the virus outbreak in China, which has killed more than 420 people and raised fears of its impact on the global economy. [nL4N2A401C] "We believe the short-term growth and earnings impact from the coronavirus may prove to be significant, but will also likely prove temporary, with pent-up demand spurring a sharp recovery in growth later in the year," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note. Sao Paulo stocks gained 1.4%, with state-run oil and gas explorer Petrobras offering one of the biggest boosts as it said a strike by workers has not yet affected production or jeopardized safety across the company's operations. [nL1N2A40G9] Shares in Brazil's Gol rose as much as 5.5% after the budget airline said it had signed a codeshare agreement with American Airlines . [nL1N2A40MO] Brazil's real also firmed, with investors awaiting more clues on the direction of monetary policy in Latin America's biggest economy on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists showed Brazil's central bank on Wednesday will add a modest amount of monetary stimulus to support a still-sluggish recovery, having already made four deeper cuts to its benchmark rate in the second half of 2019. [nL4N29Z46F] MSCI's index for Latin American currencies also rose on the day, with the Colombian peso leading gains. Colombia's currency strengthened 1% against the dollar, as price of oil, the country's main export, rebounded on hopes for additional production cuts from OPEC. [O/R] The Chilean peso firmed for the second straight day, tracking a recovery in copper prices. Investors also took comfort from upbeat economic data on Monday from the world's top copper producer. Chilean stocks jumped nearly 2%. [nL1N2A306K] Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1085.37 2.36 MSCI LatAm 2830.98 1.53 Brazil Bovespa 116112.86 1.29 Mexico IPC 44927.46 1.86 Chile IPSA 4671.59 2.01 Argentina MerVal 42627.53 2.527 Colombia IGBC 1635.55 0.64 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.2451 0.07 Mexico peso 18.7019 0.57 Chile peso 781.38 0.66 Colombia peso 3362.8 0.91 Peru sol 3.3598 0.33 Argentina peso 60.5400 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM

